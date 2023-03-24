Home Entertainment Puig closes 2022 at 3.6 billion euros, up 40%
Puig closes 2022 at 3.6 billion euros, up 40%

Puig, the Spanish cosmetics company which has brands such as Jean-Paul Gaultier, Carolina Herrera, Dries Van Noten, Nina Ricci and Paco Rabanne in its portfolio, closes 2022 with 3.6 billion euros in revenues, up 40% on the year previous year, towards the target of 4.5 billion expected for 2025. Ebitda of 638 million rose by 37%, while profit reached 400 million, +71%.

«The group has consolidated its importance in the sector of selective distribution of fragrances and, for the first time in its history, has achieved a market share of 10% – comments Marc Puig, president and CEO of the family group -. It achieved record results for the second consecutive year despite the complex geopolitical framework and the impact of inflation.

Europe and the Middle East are the most important areas with sales of almost 2 billion, up 31%; but Asia stood out with a value of 349 million, +41%. The company’s goals – which recently took over the majority stake in the luxury brand Byredo – are to accelerate on skincare and make-up, the latter being the segment that grew the most last year driven by the success of the Charlotte Tilbury brand, number one in the UK.

The giant from Barcelona, ​​which has invested 15 million in expanding its headquarters in the L’Hospitalet district, will close its Besòs plant this year – the company’s oldest, active since 1968 – concentrating production in the other two factories by Vacarisses (skin care products and accessories for perfumery) and Alcalá de Henares (fragrances).

