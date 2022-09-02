PUMA has teamed up with Spanish menswear brand Palomo Spain to launch a new joint collection, drawing design inspiration from the football stars of the 1970s and their eye-catching off-field lives, combining the gorgeous luxury of the 70s fashion circle with Palomo’s iconic romantic temperament, Fashion silhouettes are combined with neutral designs to explore the fashion style of football with a retro vision.

The PUMA x Palomo Spain collection brings a range of football-inspired pieces in a range of colourways that evoke a ’70s retro feel, from beige, white and baby blue to navy, burgundy and bright yellow , covering a range of classical chromatograms. Among them, the T7 tracksuit is made of cotton and polyester, and the trousers have a flared silhouette with embroidered piping of the waved PUMA x Palomo Spain logo; the football-inspired half-zip polo shirt is decorated with embroidery and jacquard. . The shoe section launched the Weekend shoe, the lace-up boot version and the loafer version of the Nitefox shoe, all of which were inspired by the running track. In terms of accessories, it brought colorblock handbags, burgundy burgundy crossbody pouches, embroidered baseball caps and printed satin scarves.

The PUMA x Palomo Spain joint series will be launched on the official channels of the brand from September 3. Interested readers may wish to pay attention