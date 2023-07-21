PUMA Revives Classic Palermo Shoe with a Nod to 1980s Football Culture

PUMA Brings Back Classic Palermo Shoe, Honoring 1980s Football Culture

PUMA has officially relaunched its iconic Palermo shoe, a design that pays homage to famous European cities of the 1980s. The Palermo was part of a series of special shoes created by PUMA to celebrate capitals such as London and Oslo. Due to its popularity with football enthusiasts, the brand decided to reissue the Palermo and recreate the football culture trend of that era. Earlier this year, PUMA brand spokesperson and partner, Dua Lipa, provided a sneak peek of the Palermo OG shoe through a series of photos.

The reissued PUMA Palermo OG shoes retain the original blue and white color scheme and feature a retro T-shaped toe design along with a classic brown rubber sole. These elements help to capture the essence of the football culture trend, using traditional design language. Additionally, the shoe’s body is adorned with a bronzed PUMA logo, which complements the PUMA logo found on the shoe’s heel.

The highly anticipated PUMA Palermo OG shoes will be available for raffle entry from July 24th to July 31st, with an official release date of August 5th. Readers interested in purchasing a pair should keep an eye out for these dates. To celebrate the return of the Palermo, the INVINCIBLE Shanghai store will host a football party-themed launch event on August 4th.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of football and fashion history with the reimagined PUMA Palermo OG shoes.

