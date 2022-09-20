Original title: PUMA Suede, but JJJJound’s new joint shoes

Author: 1626 Trend Selection

As PUMA’s classic shoes, the PUMA Suede, which came out in 1968, once again appeared in our field of vision. At the same time, it joined hands with JJJJound, a Canadian trend unit led by Justin Saunders, to launch a new joint shoe.

Inheriting the simple and timeless design style of JJJJound, remodeling PUMA’s classic SUEDE shoes, and reinterpreting the infinite charm of classic sports shoes with a minimalist style.

What is the charm of JJJJound, a YE certified good taster?

Long before retro minimalist aesthetics became a style of dressing, JJJJound developed from a personal blog that shared pictures into one of the most popular design units today.

Justin Saunders is very low-key as the founder. He is the creative director of Montreal Based, a member of ‘Kanye University’ DONDA, and one of the four DJs of #BEEN TRILL#.

All of JJJJound’s content is unordered, untitled, and without captions. It can be said that before Instagram and Tumblr, JJJJound became the ‘originator’ of Moodboard. It is through these contextless images that JJJJound paints his signature aesthetic.

The low-key and simple style and its own sense of quality make JJJJound synonymous with good taste. And through cross-border cooperation with many artists and brands, it conveys the minimalist design concept and creates high-quality fashion items with a timeless style.

Is “minimalist aesthetics” lazy?

This time, PUMA teamed up with JJJJound to continue the SUEDE legend with a new color scheme and design language. In 1968, PUMA ingeniously created the first pair of SUEDE shoes with a suede fabric that was not widely used at the time.

In the decades that followed, SUEDE shoes were all-powerful in the trend circle, and gradually evolved into a classic and timeless benchmark – comfortable foot feel, smooth shoe body and timeless suede upper, as well as the iconic runway on the side of the shoe. Elements have made PUMA SUEDE an unrepeatable street legend, and it is also an enduring symbol of trendy culture.

The upper is dominated by simple and low-saturated space gray and khaki color matching. The two temperaments are similar but different.

The same color stitching embellishes the elements of the runway, and ingeniously stamps the brand logos of both sides on the details of the shoe side, heel, and insole.

The tongue of the shoe is treated with a blank without LOGO, through a number of minimalist settings to highlight the brand DNA of both parties, with seemingly unadorned details to continue the consistent pursuit of high quality by both parties, bringing timeless classics Interpretation.

The body is extended with side perforated design and flat lacing for a comfortable and casual wearing feel. The JJJJound printed in navy blue is a small detail of the design that can only be seen after wearing and taking off the shoes.

Starting from the plasticity and permanence of PUMA SUEDE shoes, combine them with JJJJound’s classic low-saturation color matching style and high-quality fabrics to create a new joint shoe, so as to realize the common original intention of both parties.

LESS IS MORE。

JJJJound has established its own unique and pure aesthetic system and “sells taste”.

The cooperation with PUMA this time is to choose the location of LABELHOOD BOX, the trend gathering place in Shanghai, to create a joint limited-time concept space, with the theme of “creative process” to bring JJJJound’s first offline installation art and pop-up activities in China, all-round Carry out the collision of minimalism and trend culture to the end.

A series of props such as smartphone walls, lab coats, and retro desktop computers allude to the current practice of creative marketers using scientific methods to create life, showing avant-garde and bold artistic philosophy.

From September 17th to September 25th, the PUMA x JJJJound concept space will be open to the public for a limited time. Lead everyone to explore the creative process and sneaker culture with Internet vision, and at the same time get close contact with new high-quality joint products, and deeply feel the eternal and authentic minimalist aesthetics.