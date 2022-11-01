As the first co-creation of both parties, the PUMA x PAM collection features clean, outdoor-adventure-inspired silhouettes, striking graphic designs and whimsical prints, whose textures and colors are inspired by a South American Fluffy, soft, moss-like wonder plant Yareta. This season’s co-branded series launched a variety of different styles, covering knitted jackets, quilted jackets, sweaters, trousers and other items. The series color scheme is inspired by nature, with deep purple, lavender purple, green and copper as the main tone. The shoes section features classic sneakers, trail running shoes and slippers. It is worth mentioning that through the cooperation with DEEP, BIO/VERSE is committed to contributing to the protection and improvement of the ecological environment. Using the DEEP BioDATA platform, the project supports the installation of technical equipment for biodiversity monitoring in the Jurua River region of Brazil.

In addition, the PUMA x PAM co-branded campaign is directed by the famous creative director Ben Ditto, who is good at interpreting the surreal style, and starring the hot Thai rap star Thaiboy Digital and Australian native artist Milari Barker. The music part of the film was produced by Swedish audio pioneer Varg2TM, and the material came from the website of the Amazon Basin Conservation Project. Misha Hollenbach, director of PAM, said: “They are all friends of the PAM family and share the same values ​​as us. It is a great pleasure to work together. The concept of connection and community has always been a very key element of our work.” It is reported that the The series will land on November 5th, and those who are interested may wish to continue to pay attention.