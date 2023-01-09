Shanghai, China （2023year1moon6Day) – On the occasion of the New Year, the world-renowned sports brand PUMA joins hands with Chinese independent designer brand STAFFONLY and classic game real estate tycoon MONOPOLY to choose a location in hAo mArket, a fashionable gathering place in Shanghai, to create a fun limited-time event space “PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLY game Information Center”, and took the lead in showing the new three-party joint series. From January 7th to January 15th, the event will continue to be open to the public, and players from all walks of life are invited to come and explore the theme event of playing without boundaries.

As a trend branch of PUMA, PUMA SELECT Hei Biao is committed to cooperating with well-known brands and cutting-edge design units around the world, exploring unique design styles from the inspiration generated by cross-border collisions, and continuously injecting vitality into the brand. This time, PUMA joins hands with STAFFONLY and MONOPOLY to launch a new joint series, drawing inspiration from MONOPOLY’s classic board game design totem, combining PUMA’s sports genes and STAFFONLY’s unique visual narrative style, creating jackets, woven coats, sweaters, A series of retro trendy works such as suspender skirts and shirts are also equipped with accessories such as caps and fanny packs to easily create a variety of styles; there are also three pairs of PUMA shoes with their own characteristics CLYDE, VELOPHASIS and DINARA are also full of wit and creativity Under the collision, it makes a new appearance and releases infinite fun.

Adhering to the fun game plot of this joint series, PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLY jointly built a themed event with the concept of “Game Information Center”, recreating the retro atmosphere of the 1970s, and bringing the fun experience of MONOPOLY tabletop games Extended to the real scene, and ingeniously integrated in this historical building, together presenting an interactive experience full of stories, the fun is boundless, and the fun is brilliant.

PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLY “Game Information Center” limited-time event space

Guests can receive event-exclusive game stamp cards at the entrance, and collect tripartite brand stamps by participating in on-site interactions and punch-in sharing, etc., “making money step by step” and reaping joy. Stepping into the activity area, the image of the giant Mr. MONOPOLY grandpa inflatable device standing in the outdoor garden is particularly shocking and vivid; supplemented by an enlarged version of the themed custom chess pieces and a “vault” photo device, it heralds that a fun journey is about to start .

PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLY “Game Information Center” limited-time event space

Stepping into the event indoor area, you can learn more about the PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLY joint series products in the “Game Information Center”. STAFFONLY explores the hidden design from the interesting details of shoes and clothing through breakthrough detail processing and pattern reworking idea. The dice, chance symbols, Mr. Monopoly cartoon image in the MONOPOLY game, combined with the classic elements of the PUMA brand are all presented in this series, which is very interesting. This event also set up a number of exciting and fun interactive sessions and limited privileges: game box photo installation, joint themed Spring Festival couplets, DIY fashion accessories workshop, customized exclusive sneaker certification card, PUMA sneaker cleaning, and this tripartite Joint limited MONOPOLY real estate tycoon game board and other multiple preferential benefits!

PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLY "Game Information Center" limited-time event space guest interaction

On the first day of the event, a creative and intense immersive fashion show gave the PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLY joint series more vitality and depth. The two-dimensional tabletop game is presented with a more three-dimensional character immersive scene. With exaggerated but smart and interesting body language, the audience is “placed” into the carefully crafted world of fun. In addition, STAFFONLY brand managers and designers Zhou Shimo and Wen Ya also appeared at the event, exploring boundless fun in the event space with the guests.

PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLY Joint Collection

From left to right: STAFFONLY brand manager and designer Wen Ya and Zhou Shimo

「PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLYGame Information CenterThe limited-time event space will be open to the public from January 7th to January 15th. During the event, consumers can not only get a close look at the products of this co-branded series at the event site, but also participate in check-in and interaction, and will have the opportunity to obtain multiple limited benefits and gifts. Come and experience the wanton creativity brought by PUMA’s cooperation with STAFFONLY and MONOPOLY. Play without borders and enjoy the fun!

PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLY“Game Information Center” limited-time event space

Time: January 7th – January 15th

Address: No. 549, Shaanxi North Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai, hAo mArket

brand newPUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLYJoint seriesIt will be available on PUMA’s official website starting from January 7th.cn.puma.comPUMA official flagship store on Tmall, PUMA specialty stores and designated selected retail stores, or enter “PUMA official mall” in the WeChat search box to enter the mini program for purchase; register for the WeChat official mini program “PUMA Member Center”, Unlock multiple membership benefits!

Hei Biao#有黑无界#