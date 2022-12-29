Home Entertainment PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLY New Tripartite Joint Series Officially Debuts
PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLY New Tripartite Joint Series Officially Debuts

PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLY New Tripartite Joint Series Officially Debuts

PUMA joins hands with Chinese independent designer brands STAFFONLY and MONOPOLY (a real estate tycoon) to launch a new joint series with the theme of “Entertaining Play without Boundaries, Bringing Fun to Fun”, placing PUMA and STAFFONLY in the world of MONOPOLY.

In this joint name, STAFFONLY reorganizes and deconstructs the classic elements of PUMA and MONOPOLY in various dimensions through breakthrough detail processing and pattern reworking, and intersperses patterns such as broken lines and question marks in jackets and shuttles with interest. Among the series of items such as woven jackets, sweaters, trousers, and shirts, they are presented with dice, chance symbols, and Mr. Monopoly cartoon images from the MONOPOLY game. Among them, the PUMA T7 suit rearranges the cougar logo with a triangular split, and embeds the elements of the MONOPOLY game dice in the pockets and zipper details on both sides; the printed jacket and sweater combine the silhouette totem of Mr. Monopoly, the soul of MONOPOLY ; The jacket jacket disassembles the classic CLYDE shoe image and cuts it into pockets on both sides, making it more design based on the original sports classic silhouette.

As for the series of shoes, CLYDE, VELOPHASIS, and DINARA are modeled on the three shoes, and a very interesting design is incorporated on the basis of the prototype of the shoes. Among them, CLYDE shoes retain the classic shoe side design, and choose retro widened thick rope shoelaces. At the same time, the eye-catching Mr. Monopoly profile pattern is used as a detachable tongue insert, which increases the three-dimensional fluffy texture; The VELOPHASIS shoes bring a strong visual impact. The retractable and pull-out shoelace design and the swinging dice embellishment at the end imply that the wearer is walking on the “game board of life”; the DINARA shoes are also decorated with Mr. Monopoly The silhouette totem of the shoe body is added with the classic texture tassels in loafers.

The new PUMA x STAFFONLY x MONOPOLY joint series will be launched on PUMA’s major channels from January 7th. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

