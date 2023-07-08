Pumas voices after the defeat against All Blacks

Michael Cheika, coach of Los Pumas, was forceful before the press in Mendoza after his team lost 41-12 at the start of the Rugby Championship.

“The balance is not positive because we started the game very slowly,” summed up the Australian coach of the Argentine national team and trusted that his players showed “a level of mentality and decision-making” that “is not” what the coaching staff wants.

“We have in our head how we want to play a game. The second half was better but in two-half matches the first is also very important”, stated the Argentine head coach.

“We want to win, we want to show where we can go. This is the first step this year and we are not afraid to accept that this was not good and that we have to adjust for next week”, assured the DT of the team whose main objective of the season is the World Cup in France. .

Montoya’s analysis after the defeat of Los Pumas

Julián Montoya does not hesitate to say that the team played badly against the All Blacks. (UAR Press / Gaspafotos)

The captain of Los Pumas, Julián Montoya agreed with the coach when he said that against the All Blacks they “did not” have “the intensity and mentality” that the team needs. “You have to be self-critical and look forward,” he concluded.

“Today we have to be self-critical with the game we played and we are not afraid to say that we played badly. Now we have to talk to the team and work on what needs to be improved”, stated the captain and assured: “The group is united and eager to improve. We know what we have to do. We will always be in search of improvement”.

Thomas Gallo and the confidence of Los Pumas

Thomas Gallo also analyzed what the Pumas did in Mendoza and summed up: “It was a good game in defense, in the center of the field and also in our field.”

Although he was more precise in his analysis when it came to breaking down the game. “It was a very physical match. We made mistakes in their field at five yards, we also had a couple of mistakes in the defensive maul, but they are things that we have been working on well and that we are going to correct for the next game”, he explained and added: “In The first half they surprised us, and it was totally different in the second. The desire to enter their goal was seen and do the things we wanted to do ”.

The overwhelming start of the All Blacks, with three tries in just six minutes, was a determining factor for what came next, but El Gallo confessed that Los Pumas never lost confidence.

“Starting with 15 points down is always hard, but we knew that even if we were losing 30-0, we could win the game and that is the confidence we have and that we will continue to have for the next game,” he remarked.

Regarding the accompaniment of the people, the man from Tucumán confided: “That always gives us strength, it makes us want to. That’s the most beautiful thing we have.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

