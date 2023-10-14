Purple Kong – Blood Lightning

From London, dark and suave reef violence spills towards the mainland. Purple Kong have already made a name for themselves in the local scene with their first two EPs. There have been plans for a complete album for some time, but a change in the drums and one or two lockdowns got in the way. But that’s finally over: „Blood Lightning“ is dedicated to powerful stoner guitars, massive doom heaviness, proto-metallic intensity and the odd psychedelic ride.

The way the “Cocaine Pentagram”, released well in advance, goes into overdrive after an ominous vocal sample is entertaining. Dr Tompson on vocals and guitar moves forward with full force, hints at higher registers in the best genre tradition and comes across as powerful and down-to-earth. This is not least due to the extremely strong foundation around bassist Allan and new addition Sylvy Styx, who carry the track forward with stoic calm. However, several small solos and instrumental hussar rides cap the event. In particular, the addition of effect devices after about four minutes represents pure psychedelic destruction before we return to the leitmotif.

The rest of the record doesn’t reach this incredible level, but it’s still at a damn high level. “Hellbringer” achieves the feat of sounding far-dry and drinkable and lives from its purely instrumental passages, which tighten an imaginary noose. In comparison, the title song goes straight forward and unvarnished, and also takes time for doomy heaviness. The opening “Village On Fire” also has a lot to offer and reaches the highest heights with this tough, yet playful force – leaden, ponderous, thoroughly monolithic.

With their oversized sledgehammer, Purple Kong lands a direct hit. Of course, the ingredients are well known, ranging from metal forefathers to the desert scene to their British counterparts of sweet, doomy heavyness, but the trio still manages to bring all these influences under one roof and get fresh approaches from them. What’s more, “Blood Lightning” is a playful, pressing riff machine with a psychedelic side that you can hardly get enough of listening to – an album-length debut that easily fulfills all its promises.

Rating: 8/10

