Perhaps it is not exactly a beach reading and suffocating heat, but the Pavese – De Martino correspondence recently re-proposed after thirty years, in a new edition for Bollati Boringhieri is one of those books on which weapons have often crossed in Italy (of the dialectic, of course) between publishing houses and intellectuals. A book that divides. We are obviously talking about The Purple Necklace, dedicated to the long struggle of the anthropologist and the writer around an Einaudian initiative that had the flavor of scandal. The Einaudian series (purple from the color of the box on the cover) proposed in fact starting from ’48 (but we began to talk about them even in ’42), texts that seemed to be banned because they were considered irrationalist and smelled of fascism or Nazism: among these works today considered fundamental as Kerényi’s Daughters of the Sun, Frazer’s Golden Bough, Propp’s Historical Roots of Fairy Tales, Malinowski’s Sex and Sexual Repression among the Savages.

While Italy was trying to build a new democracy, even anthropology, perhaps in the light of the Crocian heritage, aroused suspicion. Not to mention the war memories. For example, Pavese’s letter to De Martino is significant in which the writer claimed the right to publish, as he did, a book by Mircea Eliade: even if the great religious scholar was “an outcast”, that is, he had left Romania after the seizure of power by the Communists. Muscetta and the Einaudian Marxists did not want to know. It was therefore necessary to circumvent them with anathema prefaces (also because Eliade actually sympathized with the Romanian extreme right during the war).

It began without ideological problems with De Martino himself and his The magical world, destined to become a classic. And in ten years of life the series, as Pietro Angelini writes now in the new introduction, had on the one hand an evident success (but the publisher circulated a few copies, which is why they ended up

soon), on the other hand a very troubled life, because «it changed the initials twice, twice ownership, three times terms, three times numbering, three times direction. Only the dress, like the smile of the sphinx, remained stubbornly unchanged, meticulously supporting the inalterability of the necklace-shape in the alternation of books and men ». He survived the suicide of Cesare Pavese, and the title passed in ’57 to the new publishing house founded by Paolo Boringhieri, remaining a constant stone of the scandal. Still in ’92 the republication of Leo Frobemius (History of African civilizations, which originally was in the “viola”) by Giulio Bollati (at the helm of what had meanwhile become Bollati-Boringhieri) also caused two editors of very first order, contrasting him with Roberto Calasso because of the preface signed by Ranuccio Bianchi Baldinelli, who in the meantime passed away: who was a great friend of Calasso’s father and with him, after the Florentine attack on Giovanni Gentile, had been taken hostage and had risked to be killed in retaliation.

In that writing Bianchi-Baldinelli led Frobenius, with “an ideal line”, to Spengler and finally to Rosenberg, and to his “Myth of the twentieth century”, the Nazi gospel. Which seemed a bit strong. In reality it was the preface to the 1950 edition, precisely in the purple series, very severe considering the times, but they had not reported it to Bollati Boringhieri. Calasso, in an interview, was very harsh, arguing that the omission was “painful”. Giulio Bollati cashed in, and it seemed to end there. In reality the two editors had always divided the thesis, supported by Bollati and strongly denied by Calasso, that Adelphi’s cultural line was born precisely from the Einaudian rib of the purple necklace. De Martino and Pavese, who already had their fair game to peel to publish those books, would never have imagined that after such a long time their creature would have shown such overwhelming vitality. Like the smile of a sphinx.