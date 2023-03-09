[Shanghai, March 8, 2023]Today, Design Miami/ Podium x Shanghai, A Made in House production (hereinafter referred to as ” Design Miami”) opened in Zhangyuan, a historic landmark Shikumen architectural space in Shanghai. Zhang Yuan, as an exclusive real estate partner, will join forces with Design Miami/ to continue to create a diverse cultural and artistic experience, allowing contemporary art design and representative Shanghai-style cultural buildings to have a dialogue through time and space. The exhibition will last until March 12, through the use of art to lead viewers to explore the beauty of Shanghai’s history and architecture, and to witness the exchange and resonance of Chinese and foreign art and the charm of Shanghai.

Design Miami/ Podium x Shanghai Together with the exclusive real estate partner Zhang Yuan, in3moon8-12Daily ELLEMEN

This year’s “Design Miami” is co-curated by Xue Tianchong, the convener of the Design Curator and Space Narrative Direction of the School of Design, Central Academy of Fine Arts, and the organizer Made in House. Through the theme “Transcendence”, Design Miami/ Podium x Shanghai will examine the deeper meaning of those extraordinary designs beyond the naked eye. Design prompts us to contemplate and connect with it, leading us from physical form to a place of expansion with infinite potential.

The exhibition joined hands with more than 20 well-known galleries and institutions at home and abroad, bringing nearly 200 works. Each piece of work contains the artists’ philosophical understanding of the theme “Transcendence”, and incorporates curatorial concepts in a unique way-whether it is a careful consideration of the past and interaction with the present world, or a thoughtful Looking to the future. This year’s Design Miami/ Podium x Shanghai brings together diverse perspectives and makes outstanding contributions to the global design field.

Gallery exhibition area

The exhibition brings together 6 collection-level design galleries at home and abroad, including: Gallery Sohe (Shanghai, Hangzhou), Objective Gallery (Shanghai, New York), 20C GALLERY (Beijing), Pearl Lam Galleries Art Gate (Hong Kong, Shanghai), DUMONTEIL (Shanghai, Paris), Gallery All (Shanghai, Los Angeles).

Gallery Sohe

Gallery Sohe, one of the participating galleries in this exhibition, is committed to creating a furniture-style gallery in China. As the gallery participating in Design Miami/ Podium X Shanghai for the second time, Gallery Sohe will present works from Leo Orta, Han Dong, Louis Durot, Zhou Yilun and other artists at the exhibition site. Gallery Sohe’s participation in this exhibition will continue the curatorial concept of the space, that is, to combine the art of different civilization attributes and different regions and time, to build a reading space about “things” in the symphony of the unity of opposites, and to present the methodology of creating “things” .

Gallery Soheexhibition area ELLEMEN

Objective Gallery

Objective Gallery has always paid attention to the concept, narrative and connection between works and space. This exhibition will continue the gallery’s tradition and exhibit inspiring works of artists and designers with different personalities from all over the world. , half of which are Designed and made in China. Objective Gallery will continue to deliver unique Chinese collection-level designs and manufactures to the world stage.

Objective Gallery exhibition area See also Archaeology: Discovered nine mysterious crocodile heads hidden in Egyptian tombs ELLEMEN







20C GALLERY

20C Gallery, one of the participating galleries in this exhibition, was first established in Beijing in 2015 and will land in Shanghai in 2021. This time, the gallery brings artists Xue Zhaoxin, Li Naihan, Shi Tianyi, Zhu Shi, Chen Xingyu, Zhang Zhongyu, French artists Elissa Lacoste, Wendy Andreu, Thomas Ballouhey, and Japanese artists Kengo Kuma and Hibino in the cooperation project of “Blanket Word Weaving 80×80” Ke Yan, Stefan Sagmeister and other carpet works participated in this exhibition. The founder Cao Feng hopes that 20C GALLERY can truly exert the power of the platform and promote the exchange of design art at home and abroad.

20C Galleryexhibition area ELLEMEN

Pearl Lam Galleries

Pearl Lam Galleries integrates narrative into design life, presenting works by Philip Colbert, AA MURAKAMI, André Dubreuil, Mr Doodle, AYC Design, Xue Tao, Yang Danfeng The work explores how design and art communicate, collide, and blend in the inseparable relationship, and shape today’s diversified social landscape. Among them, Yang Danfeng brought her iconic works to this year’s “Design Miami”, combining traditional Chinese handicrafts with modern Western materials and concepts, showing the author’s thinking on consumerism.

Pearl Lam GalleriesPearl Lam Galleries ELLEMEN

DUMONTEIL/Dumonteil



DUMONTEIL/ Du Mengtang’s booth will focus on Jean-Marie Fiori’s functional sculptures, by injecting unique aesthetics, humor and childlikeness into elegant materials such as bronze, wool, marble and wood , brings infinite joy to people. In terms of exhibition and display, Dumonteil will use the collection of “home” as the main presentation method, so that viewers can really approach these designs and artworks and integrate into the interactive space jointly constructed by them. The works exhibited this time include the artist’s most representative functional sculptures, involving rust-colored copper sculptures, lacquered copper sculptures, and the artist’s latest series of hand-woven carpets.

DUMONTEIL/Dumonteil exhibition area ELLEMEN

Gallery All

Gallery All, a comprehensive gallery founded in Los Angeles, presents classic, avant-garde, historical, and experimental works in a unique style. While presenting outstanding works to Design Miami/ audiences, it also leads the rapid development of art and design in Asia The direction of development of the market. This time, we bring the artist Zhou Leijie’s “Transformation” series of works (Transformation). The artist redefines the classics through a series of digital translations of the classic creation language, and thus evolves into an unpredictable organic form with biological signs, projecting the artist’s vision of A personal way of perceiving the world.

Gallery Allexhibition area ELLEMEN

PodiumFeatured/

This year’s Podium exhibition area focuses on local Chinese design talents while bringing together exquisite design works from all over the world to explore the unique materials, craftsmanship, narrative and history behind each unique work.

Participating artist Shao Fan said: “We hope that through this year’s theme, the audience can explore the meaning and concept behind each work. The relationship between the audience and objects is the starting point of meditation, which reveals the depth and breadth of each work.”

Side Gallery

Side Gallery is committed to tradition and innovation, focusing on collecting and promoting modern and contemporary designs, and exploring cross-cultural issues through different initiatives and collaborations. In this year’s Design Miami/ Podium x Shanghai, Side Gallery invites international designers, architects and contemporary artists to rethink the possibility of design and handicraft traditions, hoping to propose a dialogue between the 20th and 21st centuries, and develop a unique and powerful limited edition designs.

Side Galleryexhibition area ELLEMEN

Side Galleryexhibition area ELLEMEN

Tom Dixon

British design brand Tom Dixon will also attend this year’s Design Miami/ Podium x Shanghai. The brand uses “circular design” and ultra-high-durability materials in a pioneering way to enrich people’s daily life with modern designs while making environmentally friendly An attempt at design creation. The Hydro Chair in this exhibition is made of recycled 100% aluminum, showing Tom Dixon’s bold application of materials. “The shape of the Hydro Chair is defined by the potential and possibility of the material. It’s a chair with very soft curves and rounded edges, and a reflection of my softer mood right now,” says founder and eponymous creative director Tom Dixon.

Huang Bo

In addition to being an actor and director, Huang Bo has been exploring art in various dimensions, radiating his keen observation and thinking about life into sculpture, art design, and installation art works. Huang Bo’s exhibited work “Stand”, the extremely transparent texture and light lace dialogue and collide in the work, narrating independence and breakthrough while bursting out the vigorous vitality of inheritance and iteration. Through the narrative structure of multiple perspectives endowed by the work, the connection between emotional memory and emerging materials in the context of social care is reshaped, and the thought of perceiving material and time and space is extended.

“Standing” by actor, director and artist Huang Bo ELLEMEN

Design at Large project

The Design at Large project showcases a series of historical and contemporary design masterpieces, which are design installations full of the artist’s unique conceptual ingenuity and industrial innovation ambition.

Gaetano Pesce Studio

Gaetano Pesce Studio (Gaetano Pesce Studio) exhibited product design and installation art with the theme of “diversity creates a better world” in this unit, exploring the theme of “diversity creates a better world“. Studio founder and legendary Italian artist Gaetano Pesce Studio said, “I regard this year’s Design Miami/ Podium X Shanghai as a continuation of the previous exhibition in China. The theme of the tour in China last year was ‘Nobody’s Perfect’, the main exhibit this time is also the ‘Diversity is beautiful’ special edition of ‘Nobody’s Perfect Chair’, bringing chairs based on different portraits – I turned the chair into these portrait of man.”

Studio Gaetano Pesce (Gaetano Pesce Studio) exhibition area ELLEMEN

Joseph Walsh Studio

Joseph Walsh Studio, which participated in the exhibition for the second time, continued its unique expression of materials and forms. The exhibits include Dommus Suite, Enignum Free Form Seat & Side Table, etc. Among them, the important work Magnus Dining Table was installed on a single-point cantilever, showing the research and development of Joseph Walsh Studio for many years.

Joseph Walsh Studioexhibition area ELLEMEN

Thematic forums and speeches/

The Design Forum is an important part of Design Miami/ Podium X Shanghai, which invites outstanding representatives in the design field to communicate and dialogue. This year’s Design Miami/ Podium X Shanghai invites thought leaders and authorities from various fields to gather in Zhangyuan for in-depth discussions from multiple dimensions. Speakers include curator Xue Tianchong, artist and designer Joseph Walsh, actor, director and artist Huang Bo, crossover artist Oscar Wang, managing director of Sotheby’s China Qian Jin, industrial Designer Chen Min, Executive Director of China International Design Museum Professor Yuan Youmin, etc. Discuss sustainable issues such as the future of collection design, the fusion of traditional and contemporary aesthetics of “East and West”, the charm of craftsmanship of cultural heritage, and the construction of a sustainable future.

It is worth mentioning that the first day of the opening coincided with the “March 8th” International Women’s Day. Taking this opportunity, Design Miami focused on female designers and artists, held a forum entitled “Their Spiritual Mansions”, and discussed art with the audience Rationality and emotion conveyed behind.

In addition, as a special presentation partner of the Design Forum, Macallan and “Design Miami” jointly presented the “Macallan Screen Chasing Shadow Art Experience Exhibition”, showing the first brand biographical short film “The Macallan. Karen’s indissoluble bond with film.

Highlights of the same period/



Online fashion platform FARFETCH has teamed up with Archive Editions, an art platform founded by Daniel Arsham, to launch a limited-edition collectionDohngxī teapot. The series is co-created by Daniel Arsham and cross-border artist Oscar Wang, aiming to explore a new picture of cross-cultural cooperation between the East and the West.

FARFETCH x Archive Editions FARFETCHFafaqi “East and West Tea House” exhibition space ELLEMEN

Louis VuittonNomadic Objectstravel home space



Louis Vuitton has launched Objets Nomades, a travel-inspired furniture collection that inspires travelers to explore new territories and ideas of travel. The Objets Nomades collection continues Louis Vuitton’s long tradition of crafting beautiful objects. Since its launch in 2012, some of the world‘s most famous designers have created stunning designs for Louis Vuitton’s Objets Nomades.

Exhibition Schedule/

