Proust was born in a family with a strong artistic atmosphere in Paris in 1871. He was physically weak since childhood, with an introverted and sensitive personality, full of literary fantasy. In his youth, he studied philosophy, studied rhetoric, and obtained a bachelor of philosophy. These experiences had a profound impact on his subsequent literary creation. The masterpiece “In Search of the Lost Time” was completed in the last fifteen years of his life, and it is one of the greatest novels in the history of Western and world literature in the 20th century. The book is composed of seven interrelated but independent novels. The subconscious activities of the concept of time and space occupy an important position in the novels, which has opened up new ways for modern novels in terms of subject matter, technology and expression methods.

book introduction

“Chasing the Lost Time (Selection)”(France) Marcel Proust Translated by Zhou Kexi

In Search of Lost Time is a novel written by French writer Marcel Proust in the twentieth century, published between 1913 and 1927.

This is a novel that is different from traditional novels. The book consists of seven volumes, with the narrator “I” as the main body, integrating what he sees, hears, thinks, and feels into one. It not only has a true description of social life and human conditions, but also a story of the author’s self-seeking and self-knowledge. A record of inner experiences. In addition to narration, it also contains a lot of thoughts and discussions. The whole work has no central character, no complete story, no ups and downs, only plot clues throughout. It generally takes the narrator’s life experience and inner activities as the axis, and intersperses and describes a large number of character events, just like a big tree with intertwined branches. It can be said that many other independent novels are derived from a main novel. , it can also be said to be a huge symphony intertwined with several theme songs.

The novel is hailed as one of the most important literary works of the twentieth century. It is popular all over the world for its excellent description of spiritual quest, grand structure, delicate characterization and excellent stream-of-consciousness skills, and has established its reputation in the modern world. place in literature.