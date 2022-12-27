“Puss in Boots 2”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on December 28th, according to foreign media reports, DreamWorks’ popular animation sequel “Puss in Boots 2” has released a new trailer. It will start an adventure with a cute samurai cat. This time it is three cats/dogs!

Antonio Banderas returns as Puss in Boots, Salma Hayek returns as Kitty Softpaws, Harvey Gillan joins as Perro, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Wagner Mara, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, Damien Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendes, Samson Kayo also star, Joel Crawford (“Crazy”). Primitives 2″) directed.

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has paid off: he has used up eight of his nine lives, leaving only one. So he embarks on an epic journey to find the mythical “last wish” to restore his nine lives.

Puss in Boots 2 is a fairy tale (mostly) of Italian origin, which later spread to the rest of Europe, about an anthropomorphic cat who uses tricks and deceit to gain power and wealth, and to seduce A princess marries its poor and humble master.

The original written account was by the Italian author Giovanni Francesco Straparola, who included it in The Funny Evenings of Straparola (The pleasant nights, written sometime between 1550 and 1553).Another edition was published in 1634 by Gimbattista Basil under the titleCaglious. There is also a version written in French by Charles Perrault at the end of the 17th century.

The story has inspired composers, choreographers, and other artists for centuries. The main character of the story appears in the third act of Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Sleeping Beauty”, as well as in the sequel and spin-off of the animated film “Shrek”, and was produced by the Japanese animation studio Toei Animation. appears in the logo.

The story begins with the miller’s third and youngest son accepting his inheritance – a cat. At first the youngest son lamented that the elder brother had got the mill and the second brother the mule. However, this cat is not like any other cat, but a cat that asks for and gets a pair of boots. To enrich his master, the cat packs a rabbit in the forest as a gift from his master and presents it to the king in the name of the fictional Marquis of Calabasas. For several months, the cat continued to present the king with prey as gifts, and it was rewarded for it.

One day, the king decided to take his daughter for a ride. The cat persuades its owner to take off his clothes and enter the river where the carriage passes. The cat threw the owner’s clothes under a stone. As the royal carriage approached, the cat began calling for help in a state of excruciating distress (pretending to be its owner). When the king stopped to look, the cat told the king that its master had been bathing in the river, but someone had taken his clothes. Then the king took his master from the river, put him in rich clothes, and sat in a carriage with the princess, who fell in love with him at once.

The cat drove ahead of the wagon, ordering the country folks along the way to tell the king that the land belonged to the “Marquis of Calabasas,” and if they didn’t, he would cut them into pieces. Then the cat stumbles across a castle inhabited by an ogre who is capable of transforming itself into multiple creatures. The ogre demonstrates his powers by turning into a lion, which frightens the cat, who then tricks the ogre into becoming a mouse. The cat then pounces on the mouse and devours it. The king arrives at the castle that originally belonged to the ogre and is so impressed with the false marquis (ie the cat’s owner) and his estate that he marry the princess to the cat’s owner. Thereafter, the cat enjoys his life as a great lord, chasing mice just for his own entertainment.

This is the version circulated in France, and there are other stories with similar plots in Asia, Africa and South America.

The animated adventure-comedy Puss in Boots was produced by DreamWorks Animation in 2011 and is directed by Chris Miller, director of 2007’s Shrek 3 . Released in North America on October 28. This film is a spinoff of the “Shrek” series, and the protagonist of this film, Puss in Boots, first appeared in “Shrek 2” in 2004.

“Puss in Boots” received generally positive reviews from critics upon its release, grossing $555 million at the box office. The film won the Best Animation Award at the 38th Saturn Awards, was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 84th Academy Awards, and was nominated for 9 Annie Awards at the 39th Annie Awards.

