ROME – For the second consecutive year Mercedes-Benz is the official car of the Genoa Boat Show which will take place from 22 to 27 September next. The high-performance electrified Mercedes-EQ models will offer an exclusive “tender to” service to the guests of the 62nd edition of the event. For the occasion, two absolute premieres for the Italian public will be exhibited in the lounge of the Stuttgart company, namely the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet concept car and the luxury SUV GLS Maybach “Edition 100”, flanked by the new generation of the iconic SL. The acclaimed Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet prototype reinterprets “haute couture” in an automotive key, offering a futuristic style with classic aesthetic proportions and an essential high-tech look. The sinuous concept car is almost six meters long, and is characterized by the boundless bonnet and the clean and fluid lines, reinterpreting the classicism of the Art Deco style in a modern key. The strong contrast between the dark “metallic nautical blue” livery and the chromed details emphasizes the harmony that is created between the well-defined surfaces, with the mudguards that blend into the body of the car. The Mercedes-Maybach grille that dominates the front has also been reinterpreted with a texture of thin vertical strips, inspired by the pinstripe motif, while the mighty 24-inch alloy wheels are characterized by the central hub painted in rose gold.

The rear of the ‘boat-tail’ nautical-style bodywork is inspired by the world of luxury yachts, as is the refined crystal white nappa leather in the cockpit which provides a lively contrast to the dark color of the exterior. To seal the refinement of the whole, there is the fabric hood, specially made with rose gold colored fibers, while the propulsion is ensured by four synchronous electric motors for a power of 550 kW (750 Hp). Also highlighted is the GLS Maybach “Edition 100” capable of raising the most exclusive SUV in the Mercedes range to an even higher level. The luxury SUV will be produced in a limited series of one hundred units, of which only one for the Italian market, and was designed to celebrate the hundredth anniversary of the Mercedes-Maybach brand through a unique layout in terms of style and content. The car is equipped with a 557 hp V8 engine, and mixes the sporty look with the typical elegance of the sedans of the star’s house from which it inherits elements of comfort such as air suspension and high standards of acoustic insulation. There is also no shortage of electrically operated removable access platforms to facilitate accessibility on board the large SUV. Other distinctive details are the hand-painted bi-color livery in high-tech silver and nautical blue, the forged wheels with gray finish and the leather interior in the combination of crystal white and designo silver gray pearl. (Maurilio Rigo)