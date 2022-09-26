original title: put on these slippers, you can think of first love | sneaker recommendation

Author: DUSHAOFEI DUSHAOFEI

‘Who wears slippers when going out? Only diaosi men wear zhao pull board with bitter tea. ‘

In summer, in front of all kinds of AJ and leather shoes, slippers are like the first love in high school. No matter how good the outside world is, it can’t compare to the first love~

But in the eyes of girls, the pull-up board + pants are the summer standard for diaosi men.

so,It is not only comfortable, but also to wear out in style, which is the standard for men to choose slippers nowadays.

Major brands have also discovered people’s demand for slippers under high temperature, and have continuously improved and innovated in design and material. It is no longer limited to the traditional way of wearing slippers with bare feet, but a trendy outfit with stockings.

Today, we will select 10 ceiling-level comfortable slippers to help you incorporate more airy coolness and freedom into your summer style.

In the scorching summer, the Chinese street brand EQUALIZER ‘grass card’ with street ball culture as the core has become popular.

With a pair of OASIS oasis slippers, they showed their creativity and sincerity to countless toe caps and trendy people.

Every replenishment after the launch is almost sold out in seconds, and there is even a premium in the secondary market. It is hard to imagine that this is a grand occasion brought by an emerging brand of slippers.

This brand was founded by elites from various fields such as professional streetball players, independent musicians, and product designers.

The product is upgraded on the basis of the American basketball style. It is very good from the version to the use of materials. It can not only meet the relaxation of changing shoes after the court sports, but also fully meet the needs of daily wear, breaking the gap between sports and life. boundary.

Putting it on, it seems to be able to remove the label of ‘straight men’s aesthetics’.

In addition to the one-piece shoe type that is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, the ‘grass card’ slippers are still a good player in color matching.

The most classic is the joint cooperation with the well-known trendy socks brand Stance, which is inspired by ‘hunting leaders’ such as cheetahs, killer whales, and falcons, and injected into EQUALIZER oasis slippers.

Its color high-level sense seems to be online all the time, so that interested people can definitely choose a color matching that is aesthetically pleasing.

When it comes to UZIS, most people’s impressions are ‘a company that sells socks’, ‘high cost performance’, and ‘Chinese Stance’.

With the emergence of UZIS THE STEP space slippers, these inherent impressions have been broken. In the field of slippers with serious homogeneity, too little plastic space has always been a flaw in design.

Under the brand concept of ‘as a sports trend brand, we must have our own shoes’, we made the first shoe product.

No one would have thought that someone would use UFOAM supercritical material on a pair of slippers.

This ‘inward roll’ operation shows the brand’s unreserved ambition, and also brings unparalleled foot comfort to this pair of slippers, which is softer than most sports shoes, making it wear out on the street. It has replaced a lot of traditional AJ sneakers.

In addition to the hard-core foot feel experience, the futuristic design is also one of the reasons for its popularity. The streamlined upper like a spaceship brings a very comfortable look and feel.

The sole, which is usually not noticed, is also very ‘involute’, using the shape of Armstrong’s footprint when he first landed on the moon as a design, a metaphor that this is a big step for the UZIS brand.

Although it has high-standard design sincerity and shoe body material, the price of ¥189 is extremely conscientious in the era when slippers are rampant between several hundred yuan and thousands of yuan.

UZIS THE STEP, which has always adhered to the solid color design, is suitable for the simpler and more elegant style of dressing, and presents an outstanding look and feel in the fancy slippers.

Most people may not have heard of this emerging domestic brand that has been established for less than a year. The founder received investment through continuous submissions on the i-sneaker China Footwear Designers Alliance during college.

Its futuristic appearance represents the latest imagination and understanding of domestic youth for the appearance of footwear.

The novel brand name of LOXKI comes from the founder’s love for Marvel. After watching the movie, he fell in love with LOKI played by Dousen, and this brand has been registered long ago, so I can only add it in the middle unwillingly. It takes an X to register, and I have to say that this reason is more or less secondary.

This fledgling Chinese designer has a very high quality pursuit for this slippers. The appearance of the shoes is made of 3D printing, and the streamlined design brings a sporty look and feel.

Not only that, but also added the concept of replaceable midsole. By replacing the midsole of different materials and colors, it brings different wearing and visual experience. The two existing midsole materials are E-TPU midsole and E-TPU midsole. 3D printed material midsole.

The honeycomb-shaped midsole material can meet the needs of extremely soft and extremely elastic feet at the same time, so the design of the replaceable midsole material can be regarded as a proper ‘luxury package’ in the slippers industry.

In 2019, Peak successfully came out of the circle with the new state-of-the-art technology. The extremely soft foot feel is suitable for people of different ages to wear. It is also proving to the world that the field of midsole technology is no longer dominated by the BOOST family.

From the students who have just finished exercising on the court to the old people who are shopping for groceries downstairs, more and more people are wearing these extremely stylish slippers, and the highly recognizable big triangle Logo is also more and more popular.

With the maturing of the state-of-the-art technology, Peak has launched more and more new product designs, and the cloud shape designed by AI has gradually become the most common shape on the streets this summer.

The 4cm ultra-thick midsole brings a very outstanding heightening effect and foot feel experience, and the lightweight state-of-the-art technology ensures the light weight of the slippers themselves.

The upper is improved on the original basis. It adopts an adjustable strap design, which can fit all foot shapes perfectly, and there will be no problem of grinding feet of one-piece slippers. It is simply the gospel of high instep. In terms of shape Also more fashionable.

‘The flood washed the Dragon King Temple, and my family sued my family’

Some time ago, Kanye sued his old club adidas for plagiarizing his coconut design, and the famous scene in this trend circle came from this slippers.

In such high temperature weather, all kinds of sandals and sneakers have become the first choice for the upper feet. However, the high price has also discouraged many young people. This ‘intimate’ replacement model from adidas has become a popular model once it is launched.

However, the overly similar appearance shoe shape and color matching also annoyed Kanye, who emptied all the news after ranting on personal social media that this was a pair of ‘fake coconuts’.

However, this wave of reverse delivery not only confirms that ADILETTE 22 slippers are Yeezy’s replacement, but also has a sharp increase in exposure. After all, whether it is praise or spray, it has earned enough attention.

This ADILETTE 22 adopts a one-piece foam design similar to Yeezy slippers, and at the same time, with the blessing of the latest 3D printing technology, the row surface is also full, and the profile is more rounded style, which is somewhat restrained compared to Yeezy slippers.

The biggest feature is that the change of the upper line is not presented in a smooth curve, but a design similar to the contour line, which is stacked layer by layer.

The outsole has the same curved design as the upper. Compared with the zigzag design of Yeezy slippers, there may be a slight gap in slip resistance. At the same time, the thicker one-piece straps may not be very friendly to friends with high insteps. Always a small tradition.

The slippers from the fashion week show are only a few hundred small, and the price/performance ratio is really good.

This Yunyou Slay is an upgrade based on the Yunyou shoes released on the Li Ning 21FW autumn and winter fashion show in China. It retains the sports genes of the original Li Ning brand, and combines the current popular home lazy style, which is very in line with the concept of the current trend. .

This pair of Yunyou Slays continues the arc profile design of Yunyou, combining comfort and rolling feeling into one, and the outline of asymmetric lines is more personalized.

The overall shape is simple and sharp, giving people a bright visual experience.

The dual-density sole design, and the inner details are inlaid with the full-length Light Foam material, which creates a soft foot feel for walking on the clouds.

The midsole style continues the representative rolling structure of the series. The minimalist and architectural arc-shaped outline is integrated with streamlined shapes. The unique and bold fashion style takes into account the comfortable foot feel. It is quite futuristic and lazy, with a textured outsole. , easily control the wearing needs of various occasions.

When it was first released, it had doubled the premium in the secondary market. After several large-scale replenishments, it gradually returned to the original price. Slippers that can increase the height and have a comfortable foot feel will be the best item this summer.

As the domestic weather is getting hotter and hotter, it’s time to start wearing all kinds of Yeezy.

However, with the increase in popularity, it has gradually become a ‘bad street’, and more and more trend lovers have focused their attention on Yeezy Slide. With the combination of personal aesthetic socks, they can present an excellent street feeling. Outfit.

As a new aesthetic label-style existence, Yeezy Slide continues the simple and unique aesthetic style. The integrated design has high recognition and texture while breaking the traditional design style.

The overall shoe body is made of EVA material, which is both lightweight and durable. The insole is soft and has a rebound effect, which can bring comfortable support with every step.

The highly recognizable sawtooth outsole also brings excellent anti-slip and wear-resistant performance to wear. It is definitely the best choice for a pair of trendy, cool and comfortable in summer. The minimalist design can highlight the advanced level of wear. sense.

Under the leadership of Kanye and various top stars, Yeezy Slide broke through the 2,000 yuan mark that many sneakers did not reach as soon as it was released. At that time, buying a pair of slippers at a price of nearly 3,000 made the comfortable trend of summer wear. A very extravagant thing.

However, along with Yeezy’s consistent palette-style release of new styles, coupled with endless replenishment, this Yeezy Slide has returned to a price close to the original price, paired with a pair of pure black stockings or Yeezy’s same earth-color stockings. Immediately fill up the summer street feeling.

Today, when slippers are becoming more and more popular, the conventional traditional slippers are no longer enough to attract people’s attention. The appearance of cave shoes is like a mudslide, rushing into the summer trend circle.

After the more conventional Crocs hole shoes became popular all over the world, Yeezy Foam Runner appeared, adhering to Kanye’s consistent grotesque design, and the alien appearance has a futuristic sci-fi look.

Three years ago, Kanye wore it to the music festival, and it attracted a lot of attention for the first time. After that, Steven Smith, the design director of Yeezy, took it to the Fast Company Innovation Festival summit.

Under the blessing of this kind of popularity, this pair of cave shoes was once fired to a high price of more than 3,000 yuan. Unlike other Yeezys, Yeezy Foam Runner has not launched a new color scheme for a long time, and the continuous popularity has also made many trendy hobbies. The reader has a special obsession with this shoe.

The overall shoe body is made of a unique foam compound, which is mixed with lightweight EVA. Although it looks like a plastic shell, it has a very soft and elastic foot feel. The wide shoe mouth design avoids the existence of many slippers. The problem of grinding feet, and the front-end package makes it unnecessary to worry about toe injuries when going out on the street.

The neutral monochromatic finish and its sculpted lines exude a futuristic aesthetic, while a series of oval incisions on the side of the shoe provide more breathable performance, while also allowing socks to be worn with more variety.

At the same time, the emergence of Yeezy Foam Runner also means that daily wear sports shoes are about to enter a new era. Compared with conventional sports shoes with many pieces and many sewing processes, this one-piece futuristic new design allows the shoemaking process Trending to simplification, in addition to speeding up production efficiency, it can also save unnecessary manpower OEM, and further reduce the cost of shoes and the energy consumption brought about.

The design of the one-piece shoe body also cannot avoid small defects. In addition, it is necessary to go out with stockings, so it is necessary to buy a moderately larger size in the choice of size, so as to achieve a high score for foot feel and wear when going out in summer. Effect.

If the above-mentioned slippers made of high-standard materials are not enough for ‘involution’, then this pair of co-branded Shox remodels will definitely pull the ‘involution’ in the slippers industry to the extreme.

Martine Rose may be unfamiliar to most, but may be the best designer in the world‘ This comment seems to be able to explain its design strength.

This brand designer who has been working on and off for 15 years even serves as a consultant in the world‘s most popular fashion house BALENCIAGA, and even rushed into the nomination array of LVMH PRIZE.

This shoe can be regarded as the most important design in the recent Jacquemus x Nike cooperation. The extension line that gradually narrows from the middle makes the shoe shape more British and elegant.

The selection of Shox as the blueprint design has aroused the love of a kind of old sneaker players. Like Nike Air Max Plus, Air Max 97 and other shoes of the same period, the popular Shox shoes around 2000 are also the underground music scene in London – Grime crowd One of the most used shoes.

Compared with other ‘palette’-style joint names, Martine Rose is even more unreasonable. Changing the silhouette of the shoe body and strengthening the design of the advantages are the joint products she thinks are qualified.

As can be seen from the name, the blueprint prototype of Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 is Nike Shox R4. The Shox air column module at the heel is extended and raised, and the ‘altitude’ aspect has the form of high-heeled shoes.

The characteristics of Martine Rose’s square-toe mules have been improved into Shox R4.

The classic eye-catching black and red tone, coupled with the shoe design like a fashion show, this pair of ‘slippers’ will be the best display of summer luxury.

One-piece molding, supercritical materials, replaceable midsole, 3D printing shoe body, classic sneaker remodeling, the crazy ‘inward roll’ slippers in terms of foot feel and comfort can be said to be dazzling.

And this pair of Louis Vuitton WATERFRONT is, ‘nothing’.

Traditional split straps, a tech-free midsole, and a single-toned design are what this slipper is all about.

But it’s ‘rich enough’, enough ‘row noodles’.

The classic old flower engraving on the strap is the biggest difference between it and the ten yuan pair of slippers on the street, but when you wear it, it is your best status symbol among the ordinary slippers in the hot summer.

It is also the first recognition of your wealth and strength by an unfamiliar girl.

I would like to recommend this Louis Vuitton WATERFRONT to powerful bosses.

Whether it is the heavy company work after the resumption of work, or the hot summer street, a pair of comfortable and beautiful slippers will be the best comfort.

With the ‘involution’ of various brands in the field of slippers, I believe that there will be more excellent works in the future, adding more optionality and fun to the hot summer.

While satisfying your own beauty, you can also experience the freedom and coolness of wearing slippers.