Putin denounces the “betrayal” of the head of the Wagner group and promises punishment

President Vladimir Putin promised today to punish the “betrayal” of the head of the Wagner paramilitary groupwhose rebellion against the Russian military command means a “deadly threat” and the risk of “civil war” for the country in full conflict with Ukraine.

Wearing a black suit and tie, a serious countenance and a martial tone, the Russian president addressed, without explicitly naming him, the man who challenges him, Yevgeny Prigozhin: “It is a stab in the back for our country and our people,” he declared during a speech addressed to the nation.

«What we are facing is exactly a betrayal. A betrayal caused by the excessive ambition and personal interests» of Prigozhin, added.

previously, andhe chief of Wagner announced the seizure of the Russian army headquarters in Rostov, nerve center of operations in Ukraine, and assured that it controls several military installations.

The head of the Wagner militia, key in the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, affirmed that he entered Russia with his troops to depose Russian military command, and that he and his 25,000 men are “ready to die» in its mission.

“All of us are ready to die. All 25,000 and then another 25,000,” Prigozhin stressed. through the Telegram messaging network. “We are dying for the Russian people, who must be freed from those who bombard the civilian population.”

Prigozhin, head of the Wagner paramilitary group, vowed in a video released on Telegram to “go to the end” in his campaign against the Russian military command and that his forces crossed the Russian border through the southern region of Rostov.

In his speech, President Putin acknowledged that the situation in Rostov was “difficult”, according to the French news agency AFP.

In response to the rebellion, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office announced the opening of an investigation into “armed riot” against the paramilitary groupwhose troops rose up after accusing the Russian army of having bombed their bases.

Nonetheless, the authorities strengthened security measures in the capital Moscowwhere an “anti-terrorist operation regime” was established, a direct consequence of the threat from Prigozhin, who in an audio message released on Telegram warned that his forces will go “to the end” and will “destroy everything that stands in the way” on their way.

According to the Belarusian state press agency Belta, PUtin phoned his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally, on Saturday to inform him “of the situation in Russia.”

Those responsible for the Russian occupation in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk (east) of Zaporizhia and Kherson (south) said today that their territories are “with President” Putin.

In Ukraine, President Volodomir Zelensky assured that Russia’s “weakness” is “obvious”after a rebellion by a paramilitary group.

«Russia’s weakness is evident. A total weakness,” Zelenski said on social media, estimating that it is “obvious that Ukraine is capable of protecting Europe from a contamination of evil and Russian chaos”.

In several audio messages broadcast Thursday, Wagner’s boss had affirmed that Russian bombings caused a “large number of victims” among his ranks and rejected that he seeks a “coup d’état” after calling for an uprising against the Russian General Staff and clarified that he was referring to a “march for justice”.

“They have carried out shelling, missile shelling, against our rear bases. A large number of our fighters died,” said Prigozhin, accusing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of having ordered those attacks. Some accusations that “do not correspond to reality and are a provocation,” replied the Ministry of Defense in a statement.

Russian security forces, the FSB, called on Wagner’s fighters to arrest their boss, while an influential Russian general, Sergei Surovikin, urged Wagner’s militiamen to give up their revolt, the DPA news agency reported.

This dispute has revealed the existing tensions within the forces mobilized in the Ukrainian conflict.

The Russian opposition businessman in exile Mikhail Khodorkovsky called on the population on Saturday to support the Prigozhin rebellionafter noting that it is important to support “even the devil” if he decides to confront the Kremlin.

On his side, Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church and Putin’s ally, today called for “unity” in the face of “attempts to sow discord”, in the midst of an armed rebellion by the Wagner paramilitary group.

«Any attempt to sow discord in the country is one of the greatest crimes that cannot be justified.”he said in a statement released by the patriarchy. “I appeal to those who have taken up arms to direct them against their brothers to reconsider” their decision, he added, and was quoted as saying by AFP “to support (Putin’s) efforts to prevent unrest” in the country.

These internal Russian tensions occur in the midst of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops to reconquer territories taken by Russia since the start of the military intervention in February 2022.

Meanwhile, the governments of United States, France and Germany indicated this morning that they were closely following the situation in Russia.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

