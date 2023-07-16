Putin says Russia has “enough” cluster bombs

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia has a “sufficient arsenal” of cluster bombs, warning that Russia “reserves the right to reciprocate” if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.

In his first comments on the United States delivering cluster munitions to Ukraine, Putin said that Russia has not used such weapons in its war with Ukraine so far.

“So far we haven’t, we haven’t used it, and we haven’t had that need,” he said, though the use of cluster bombs by both Russia and Ukraine has been widely documented, including by The Associated Press and international humanitarian organizations.

Rossiya reporter Pavel Zarubin posted excerpts of the interview on his Telegram channel on Sunday ahead of a scheduled broadcast on Sunday night.

The Pentagon said Thursday that US-supplied cluster bombs had reached Ukraine.

These are projectiles that open up in the air and release dozens of smaller explosives. The United States sees them as a way for kyiv to receive the ammunition it needs to boost its offensive and break through Russian lines. American leaders debated the thorny issue for months before President Joe Biden made the final decision last week.

Cluster bombs have been widely criticized for years by humanitarian groups and some US allies because those used in previous conflicts have had a high rate of unexploded capsules and can harm civilians long after the battle has ended.

Its defenders allege that Russia already used cluster bombs in Ukraine and that the models provided by the United States have been improved so that they leave fewer unexploded explosives. Ukraine has promised to use them only far from densely populated areas.

On the ground, the Ukrainian military said in its Sunday morning newspaper report that in the previous 24 hours, Russia had launched two Iranian-made Shahed drone bombs, two cruise missiles and two anti-aircraft guided missiles, in addition to 40 airstrikes. and 46 multiple rocket launcher attacks.

The Ukrainian General Staff wrote that Russia remains focused on offensive operations in the industrial east of Ukraine. Donetsk Regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Sunday that two residents of the region had been killed on Saturday and another person was injured.

Elsewhere in the country, the governor of the partially occupied Zaporizhia region in southern Ukraine, Yurii Malashko, said Russia had attacked 13 populated areas in the region, wounding seven people, in the town of Stepnohirsk.

In the neighboring province of Kherson, the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that Russia had launched 69 missile attacks against the region. A 59-year-old man was killed on Saturday as he tried to defuse a shell in the regional capital, also called Kherson.

Moscow-appointed authorities in Russian-occupied Crimea on Sunday reported a “huge and protracted” drone strike overnight in Sevastopol, the peninsula’s largest port and home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. According to the Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, anti-aircraft defenses shot down all the drones and there was no damage.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, said a woman had been killed by shells on Sunday in the town of Shebekino, near the border with Ukraine.

___

Morton reported from London. AP journalist Felipe Dana contributed to this report.