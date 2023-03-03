Q.1 What kind of makeup do you feel right now?

A. I feel like using color. Also, until now, I’ve been using shadowy eyeshadow on my lower eyelids, but recently I’ve been trying to keep it understated so that it looks fresh!

Q.2 What is the secret to whitening?

A. It seems to be innate…

Q.3 Show me your cell phone case!

A. Currently, I use CASETiFY’s mirror case with my name engraved on it. I don’t carry a mirror around, so I can’t stop using a mirror type case because it’s so convenient.

Q.4 How can I become Emichii?

A. I am me, you are you, let’s evolve!

Q.5 Which country would you like to visit now?

A. If I could go anywhere, I would like to go to Spain.

Q.6 What is the secret to keeping in shape?

A. I’m not good at exercising, so I don’t do anything special, but I get on the scale every day to check my weight.

On days when I feel like I ate too much, I adjust my diet the next day by using vegetables as the main meal, reducing carbohydrates, and so on. I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle and a healthy diet.

Q.7 What routine do you always do when you wake up in the morning and when you go to bed at night?

A. I have a busy routine in the mornings and evenings, taking care of my children (laughs).

Q.8 What routine do you do for your skin?

A. I take lactic acid bacteria and enzymes.

Q.9 What do you enjoy doing the most?

A. Hmmm, when I’m creating something innocently!

Q.10 How can I lose weight? I will eat too much…

A. Aim for a healthy body that is comfortable for you. Everyone has a different constitution, and I love to eat too! But I don’t snack. I love fruits, but I’ve never been that interested in sweets…I prefer salty ones (laughs).

Q.11 Did you enjoy filming Water Boys 2?

A. It was fun! It was a summer like a training camp. We were filming in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, but we often went out to eat Genkotsu hamburgers at “Refreshing”!

Q.12 Do you have any tips for balancing work and childcare?

A. Divide your time properly and switch your feelings. After that, get help from your partner and people around you!

Q.13 What is your motto? What are your most important words?

A. I don’t really have a motto, but I always try to be honest with my heart and with love.

Q.14 Tell me about hair care!

A. I use two dryers, a Dyson and a hair viewer. I use a variety of shampoos and conditioners, but the basics are natural ones that give a smooth and smooth finish. I don’t do anything special other than occasionally applying hair serum when drying.

Q.15 What is your favorite restaurant or cafe?

A. Although it will be limited to Tokyo, the restaurants are “Sushi Okada”, “AZUR et MASA UEKI”, “CINA New Modern Chinese”, “Chaswan Kanetanaka”, “Torishiki”, and “Eigetsu Akasaka”Cafe “Bowery Kitchen” “PATISSERIE ASAKO IWAYANAGI” “HIGASHIYA GINZA” and other buffets at Westin hotels!

Q.16 What is the trick to make up eyebrows well?

A. I want natural fluffy brows instead of flat brows.

Q.17 What is important in your life?

A. Moyamoya, do not accumulate stress, do not carry over. What you can do on the day! Always look forward!

Q.18 How did you get started with dogs and cats? Do you like schnauzers?

A. My mother is an animal lover, and I grew up surrounded by creatures from an early age, so it was natural for me to live with pets even after I started living alone. I love all mammals, not just schnauzers!

Q.19 Do you still like Pooh?

A. I still have the first Pooh stuffed animal I bought! I’m in my daughter’s room.

Q.20 What do you keep in mind when choosing clothes?

A. Tokimeki, whether or not you shine.

Q.21 What is your favorite Environ item?

A. I like delicate cream too much. When my skin feels stressed, I sometimes get something like hives.

Q.22 Now that you are in your thirties after becoming a mother, many things have changed compared to when you were single when you were young.

A. There are many!

I spend less time with my friends, but when I see them, I laugh at silly things, and my hobbies and favorite things haven’t changed. I wonder if it spread!

Q.23 Where are the events that I participate in always announced?

A. We will announce what we can announce on Instagram posts and stories when the information is lifted!

Q.24 What perfume do you use?

A. Miu Miu Eau de Parfum.

Q.25 What kind of exercise do you do?

A. Not currently.

Q.26 When are you coming to Osaka next?

A. I wonder when I can go… I want to go anytime! !

Q.27 Tell me about the skin care salon you go to!

A. I occasionally receive Environ treatments. It’s a pace that I can go once in half a year, but…

Q.28 Which fashion brand do you recommend (that you wear often)?

A. Of course Lautashi (laughs).

I also like Masion Margiela, The Row, Jil Sander, Dries Van Noten and Loewe. Japanese brands that often go to exhibitions are JOHN LAWRENCE SULLIVAN, AKANE UTSUNOMIYA, and Mame Kurogouchi.

Q.29 What movie did you see recently?

A. I haven’t been to the cinema since Avengers…

At home, I watched the drama Stranger Things.

Q.30 Do you have plans to sell men’s items at Lautacy? What are your plans for recruiting pattern makers?

A. The men’s world is still unknown, so I can’t get my hands on it (laughs). I will do my best to be able to hire an in-house pattern maker someday!

Q.31 What is your favorite Gundam?

A. Sorry, I don’t know much about Gundam.

Q.32 Have you ever been to Okinawa?

A. There are many! I love Okinawa Daidai!

Q.33 What home cooking are you most confident in?

A. Curry…?

Q.34 What is the best movie you saw this year?

A. Avengers! !

I was really happy to collaborate with Lautashi.

Q.35 What do you think should be done in your 20s?

A. I don’t think age has much to do with it, but I think it’s about taking on challenges without fear of failure!

Q.36 What do you do when you lose faith in yourself?

A. I can’t imagine what the situation is, but I want to believe in myself.

Q.37 What is your favorite color?

A. White, black, pink, red, vermillion, beige.

Q.38 What do you like most about your husband? What made you decide to get married?

A. Something like a koala. The decisive factor is the smell.

Q.39 What do you value most in raising children?

A. Face each other as human beings without treating them like children. Answer any questions and give clear explanations. We research and learn together what we parents don’t know. give a lot of experience. Always prepare an environment where you can talk about anything. Don’t cheat. Make yourself conscious. I tell you that I love you very much (laughs)

Q.40 Won’t you increase the number of funny companions (pets)?

A. No more! (smile)

Q.41 Can you tell me some recommended wallet brands?

A. Tell me what you like!

Q.42 What is the secret to getting along with your husband?

A. If there is any problem or even a little bit of confusion, I want to solve it as soon as possible, so I will propose a solution. It is very important in our home that both you and your partner are positive.

Q.43 Tell me about how you met your husband!

A. It all started when we sat at the same table at a mutual friend’s (model Noma) birthday party.

Q.44 I’m having trouble getting straight hair. I would like your advice.

A. My hair is too straight, so I would like to know how to add volume.

Q.45 What is your favorite memory with Baby Chii?

A. It’s extremely difficult to decide the number 1… Every day is always full of heart.

Q.46 Where in Japan would you recommend for a family trip?

A. Okinawa is probably the only place in Japan where I have taken a family vacation. It depends on the age of your child! I want to know too!

Q.47 How can I keep my body in shape while raising children?

A. I feel like I can train myself because I’m in a rush from morning to night!

Q.48 What is your happiest moment?

A. When I make a good work, when I’m smiling, when my family is smiling, when I’m flirting with my pet, when I’m eating delicious food, when I’m in the futon.

Q.49 Do you have any plans to change your hairstyle? What hairstyle would you like to change?

A. There are no plans to change. If I were to change it, I’d like to go short, but thinking about work, it’s not the right time yet.

Q.50 Tell me how to deal with sticky bangs in summer!

A. ETVOS Mineral Styling Powder is excellent! It’s compact, so you can carry it around and keep it dry.

