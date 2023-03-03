Q.51 How many hours do you sleep every day? What time do you go to bed and what time do you wake up?

A. I go to bed by 22:30 at the earliest and by 24:00 at the latest, and wake up between 7:00 and 8:00 in the morning.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.52 What Korean cosmetics do you recommend?

A. I haven’t used a lot of them, so I don’t know if they are the best, but I like espoir’s BRONZE PAINTING WATERPROOF EYE PENCIL and Huxley’s SECRET OF SAHARA MOIST CUSHION.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.53 What is your favorite lipstick or lip balm these days?

A. Les Merveilleuses Ladurée Liquid Rouge #3, SUQQU Moisture Rich Lipstick #12, NARS Afterglow Lip Balm #3427, Clarins Joli Rouge Velvet #761, RMK is the best lip balm!

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.54 What kind of skincare are you currently using?

A. The items in the photo are the current starting lineup. I change the combination every day depending on the condition of my skin. The lotion hidden in the stamp is still in a temporary container that hasn’t been released yet, so I’ll introduce it again when the ban is lifted. Those in the rescue category are creams and eye creams to use when your skin is shaken.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.55 What is the makeup method and hair color of the cosmetics you use?

A. The makeup method will be long, so I’ll do it again. Here is the latest set of cosmetics!

The hair color is a mauve color and is dark like my natural hair.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.56 Is there anyone you respect or want to be like?

A. I admire people who are good at singing and dancing (for example, Beyoncé), but… (laughs) I want to be that person! I never thought. because it’s not realistic…

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.57 What is your height and weight?

A. I always thought you were 169.5cm tall, but a little while ago I measured myself and it turned out to be over 170cm! Still growing! ?

As for my weight, I don’t want that figure to become someone’s goal, so I won’t reveal it in a place like this in the future.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.58 How do you get back on your feet when you’re depressed?

A. If you’re really depressed, talk to someone about it while eating something delicious to cheer them up. Then, take a deep breath, look at the wide scenery, and move forward!

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.59 Tell us about the charm point of your face and how to make use of it!

A. Lips. Even if you don’t intend to make use of it, it still stands out (laughs). When I was in my early teens, duck lips were popular, so I thought thin lips were nice… I didn’t like my lips, but… Since I started working, I have received more and more compliments from people around me, and now I have become a part that I have a lot of confidence in.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.60 What did you do hard to change yourself?

A. Originally, I don’t like being in public or attracting attention. I’m not shy, I’m free!” I’m controlling my mind (laughs).

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.61 Have you ever been to Hokkaido?

A. Yes, because my husband is from Hokkaido!

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.62 Out of all the countries you’ve been to, which country do you like the most?

A. If I were to live there, I think I could live in LA and Hong Kong for a long time. My favorite places to travel are Taiwan, New York, and Paris. There are still many countries I have not been to, so I want to travel a lot!

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.63 Please tell me about your post-retirement life plan.

A. It’s the first time I’ve been asked about my old age…! I don’t want my child to suffer, so if possible, I would like to build a nice facility with my friends and live happily.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.64 Would you like to hold an event where men can also participate?

A. I don’t think there are any gender-specific events! Do you mean content?

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.65 How do you study English?

A. I used to take private lessons, but I’m not doing it anymore…

However, I have many opportunities to talk and email in English, so I quickly look up words and phrases that interest me and study them step by step.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.66 What are some tips for wearing dark clothes in the summer so that they don’t look heavy?

A. Reduce the area of ​​dark color, add color with accessories and makeup, and make the texture glossy.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.67 Do you have any plans to hold an event in Fukuoka?

A. At the moment, we have plans to go with Lautashi.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.68 How do you change your mind when you get irritated with your child during childcare? Does Emichii, who seems to be calm, yell or get sternly angry?

A. I have a poker face, but I’m not calm (laughs). Parents are human too, so of course there are times when they get frustrated. I mean, it’s a lot (laughs), but even if I get angry, I’ll regret it later, and I won’t be able to convey important things to my child, so I’ll hold back and don’t yell. For example, when they do something wrong, explain why it’s wrong and how it will affect them if they do it so that they can understand. She listens to her opinion too. It’s sometimes troublesome to explain each time… but it’s better for both of us. In the first place, when I can’t afford it, I tell them at an early stage and have them wait!

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.69 What is your dream for the future?

A. Let me replace dreams with goals. There are already several pillars in my work, so I want to grow and enrich each one. In my personal life, I want to build a house someday. I am interested in spatial design.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.70 Please show us the interior! I hope s’eee will be revived!

A. A glimpse of the interior. I want to revive s’eee too, but I don’t have enough manpower! I’ll do my best to do it in good shape when I can afford it!

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.71 How do you motivate yourself?

A. I have always listened to music when I want to change my mind and lift my mood. When I want to be strong, I watch science fiction movies. Before I start working with enthusiasm, I say “Yoooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!”

It doesn’t motivate you to do something you don’t want to do. I try to find small pleasures that are rewarding.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.72 Where are you going for summer vacation this year?

A. There is no such thing as summer vacation, so I’ve been thinking since last summer that I want to go on a trip at a different time…

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.73 What would you like to eat on your last day on earth?

A. Delicious rice balls and pork miso soup.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.74 Have you seen Toy Story 4?

A. I’m not watching…

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.75 Is there anything you always carry with you?

A. iPhone。

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.76 What is the most affectionate expression for your daughter?

A. Hugging.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.77 Emichii, how do you deal with people you don’t like or don’t get along with?

A. I feel like I’m losing out when I’m puffed, so I try to change my perspective to find the good points. If it is absolutely useless, it will be null.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.78 Which pouch and bag do you use most often?

A. The pouch I carry around is Hermès, and the makeup pouch is Anya Hindmarch. I’ve been using a Margiela bag for a long time, but it’s worn out, so I recently changed to a new Jil Sander tote bag!

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.79 What is Danyo-chan’s favorite food?

A. Hair ties, cotton swabs and me.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.80 What is the secret to smiling?

A. I don’t think I have a lot of smiles in my mind, but I actually smile a lot! (Laughs) The one who enjoys everything wins!

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.81 What type of men do you like? (Other than husband)

A. Somewhat boyish, humorous, kind and full of vitality! I’d rather have muscle.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.82 What are your daughter’s lessons?

A. While going to the kindergarten class, there is time for gymnastics, dance, and art at the nursery school. Swimming, violin, and cheerleading were also taught at nursery school, so I think that’s enough.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.83 What is your favorite art or painting?

A. I like Gerhard Richter.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.84 What are you currently collecting?

A. Danyo hair. Once you have accumulated a lot, you can make a small Danyo doll.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.85 If you had a short cut, what kind of clothes and makeup would you wear?

A. I feel like I can use more colored makeup, and the range of fashion will expand.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.86 From your daughter’s point of view, what do you like about mom?

A. The place where you work hard, the place where you always say you love me, the place where you joke around! That’s right.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.87 Do you like to move your body? Not much in the image. Please let me know if you have a favorite sport.

A. I don’t like it. If possible, I don’t want to move even 1mm (laughs)

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.88 Do you use facial equipment or steam? Tell me your recommendations!

A. No.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.89 What is the origin of your child’s name?

A. I named him with the hope that he would be a kind and positive child with a sound that is easy for everyone to call him.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.90 Tell me how to cut your bangs!

A. All you have to do is blow it clean and then cut it straight with scissors!

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.91 If you were to compare your current self to an animal, what would it be? If you compare it to color? If you compare the contents of the lunch box?

A. Animal → Lion-like cat. Color → white. Contents of the bento: cod roe onigiri (This was too difficult, so I asked my daughter… the reason is cod roe lips + white like rice.)

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.92 What is the design of the wedding ring?

A. The one my husband ordered is platinum with black titanium coating and black diamonds inside.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.93 Is it better to smile for beauty? I am worried that I will get wrinkles from laughing too much.

A. There is no doubt that laughter is better for your health. Even if you get wrinkled, isn’t it very happy to be able to laugh so much that you get wrinkled?

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.94 What was the decisive factor at the turning point in your life?

A. Decisive factor? I followed all my intuition!

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.95 What do you do when you can’t sleep?

A. Basically, I fall asleep right away, but on rare occasions when I can’t fall asleep, I try to make him sleepy by playing boring games.

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.96 What lotion did you use when you were in high school?

A. I wonder what they used! ? Avene Water? I still use it. Skin water is also popular!

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.97 Show me the contents of your bag!

A. Yes!

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.98 Seriousness only lasts for about 2 days…Aren’t you serious…?

A. Is it because the goal is not clear enough, or is it still not cornered…

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.99 What fashion brands are you paying attention to?

A. Peter Do。

ᅠᅠᅠ

Q.100 Did your way of thinking change after having a child?

A. It has changed. It broadened my horizons and made me take things more seriously.