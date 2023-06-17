Qatar Airways and Google Cloud Partner to Enhance Passenger Experience with Artificial Intelligence

Google Cloud and Qatar Airways have partnered to leverage Google Cloud’s AI and data analytics solutions to create superior customer experiences for the airline’s passengers.

In 2022, Qatar Airways carried 18.5 million passengers to 150 destinations worldwide. This large volume of passengers generates an abundance of structured and unstructured data for the airline’s digital transformation unit. The proposed collaboration with Google Cloud aims to help bring deeper meaning to this information through Google’s data analytics, AI and machine learning (ML) solutions, including BigQuery and Vertex AI. This, in turn, will allow the airline to enhance passengers’ travel experience by offering them offers tailored to their individual needs, travel trends and past travel history.

Qatar Airways Chief Information Officer AT Srinivasan said: “Qatar Airways is a highly respected aviation leader that has consistently set the benchmarks with its globally recognized and award-winning customer service. Google Cloud gives us the opportunity to build on-demand elasticity and scalability as we increasingly look to leverage structured and unstructured data to personalize the customer and employee experience. We will also leverage Google’s highly secure and diverse set of cloud service offerings to streamline our air and airport operations, particularly in the areas of aircraft inventory, ground and air flight operations, as well as airport operations. We also look forward to collaborating with Google Cloud to test some of their cutting-edge technologies through this long-term partnership. The presence of cloud storage in Qatar gives us the assurance that our data stays in the country and we can focus on data and AI/ML-led innovation without having to worry about data residency.”

Additionally, Qatar Airways and Google Cloud will explore other areas of collaboration, including using cloud tools to optimize costs, streamline operations and more. Sustainability is also a priority on the airline’s digital transformation roadmap, and Qatar Airlines intends to leverage the use of Google Cloud, the cleanest cloud in the industry, to implement new programs that will support it in meeting its sustainability goals through 2030 .

