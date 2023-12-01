Qc Terme changes name and accelerates abroad

Listen to the audio version of the article

Qc Terme is renewed and changes its name: it will be called Qc Spa of Wonders. The rebranding project is the new stage of a journey that tells the essence and values ​​that have always guided the company, putting the concept of wonder at the center with the logo, in black and orange to symbolize well-being and energy.

An important step in line with the company’s expansion strategy which, after New York, increasingly looks abroad, in addition to Italy, as explained by Francesco Varni, CEO of corporate activities and development of Qc which has twelve spa centers under its belt , hotels and resorts. «For 2023 – explains Varni – the forecasts are positive, given the growth of the centers that have existed for some time and the more recent ones such as those in New York and on Lake Garda. The estimates for the end of the year lead us to close at 150 million euros in turnover.” The horizon will broaden in 2024. «We are continuing with our new projects – adds the CEO –: in the western area of ​​Milan we will create a campus with our headquarters, a hotel and a Spa. It will be the laboratory where we will develop ideas for plans futures. Since last summer, we have had the construction site open, with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, for the redevelopment of the Palazzo delle Terme Berzieri in Salsomaggiore, where we will open a QC center in the first quarter of 2025.”

Italy, but not only, for the company, which is currently present in France and the United States. «We have two projects in Ile-de-France, we are looking for a location in the United Kingdom, in London to be precise, and we hope to expand to the USA – explains Varni -. In the meantime, we have started the expansion of the center we have in New York, which will take place in two phases with one inauguration expected in the first half of 2024 and the other in the first quarter of 2025″.