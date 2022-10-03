Light has seven colors, heaven has seven lights, music has seven sounds, and people have seven emotions.

God used seven days to create all things in the world, and we use tangrams to create a new season gesture.

Open unlimited from “Seven”, welcome to the “Qiao Qiao” game.

SHIATZY CHEN 2023 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Show

At 6 pm Beijing time on October 3, 2022, SHIATZY CHEN released the 2023 spring and summer Paris fashion show in an online format. In the new season series, Ms. Wang Chen Caixia, the design director, took inspiration from the tangram puzzle game known as the “Oriental Magic Board” with the theme of “Qiao Qiao”, which means beauty and sophistication, and extended countless creative flash “dots” into Index the “line” of thoughts, and then construct the “face” to express emotions in multiple dimensions, and then integrate Chinese and Western styles, classic and modern clothing technology, interpret ever-changing styling styles, and convey the fashion of “beginning with seven, shining in infinity” wit.

Playing on the Deconstruction of Oriental Geometry

The ingeniousness of the tangram lies in the recombination and splicing of limited triangles, squares and trapezoids to construct endless geometric forms – this is the oriental wisdom of “the beginning of all things, the simplicity of the avenue, and the derivation of complexity”, which is also the essence of Shiatzy Chen. SHIATZY CHEN’s inspirational starting point for this season.

In the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, walking fashion is transformed into a flowing geometric universe, and the basic elements of the tangram are reinterpreted: triangles are transformed into sharp halter straps, sharp V-necks and pointed collars, waist Occasionally, the shoulders are partially cut like blank spaces in traditional Chinese paintings; the squares are transformed into miniskirt suits and hollow designs on various coats, as well as stand-up collars and wide swings that highlight oriental characteristics; Leading the three-dimensional layering of the “seven” piece dresses, and building a shoulder line full of feminine power after inversion.

SHIATZY CHEN 2023 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Show

What is even more exciting is that the designer combines the deconstructed aesthetics from the “Oriental Magic Board” with the letter silhouette of the Western fashion industry. The simple A-line of the 1960s has more visual tension due to the addition of geometric elements, and the elegant and retro H- Line conveys the free and easy attitude of modern women under the infection of dynamic lines.

In terms of color, the designer has ingeniously selected “seven” representative colors for the overall tone, ranging from bright tangerine orange and calendula yellow to illuminate the dawn of inspiration for the whole series, to the colorful and warm Ji blue and cinnabar red. The print symbolizes the vitality and joy of spring and summer, and then the silky emerald green in the classic black and white, reflecting the unwavering and unwavering energy of creativity.

At the same time, this season’s open-print fabric redefines geometric figures with bright and bold strokes of pop art, and incorporates silhouettes of birds of paradise and orchids with oriental images. The vivid totem printing fills the seemingly actuated tailoring lines Sensual breath.

SHIATZY CHEN, who is known for her exquisite craftsmanship, has the most representative embroidery craftsmanship in this season. Outline the hollow aesthetics of geometric figures, and then interweave with techniques such as pull embroidery and seed embroidery, so that the embroidered flower totem is presented beautifully and arbitrarily, which contrasts with the luxurious texture and luster of the fabric, and builds a more delicate and subtle three-dimensional beauty. .

SHIATZY CHEN 2023 spring and summer series handicraft photos

SHIATZY CHEN 2023 spring and summer series handicraft photos

SHIATZY CHEN 2023 spring and summer series handicraft photos

Based on the fashion stance of “gender neutrality”, SHIATZY CHEN still combines men’s and women’s fashion shows this season. 2023 Spring/Summer Menswear continues to carry forward the brand’s classic Chinese tailoring and Western deconstruction concepts. The three-dimensional pockets of geometric panels and the interesting geometric vanadium are the core designs, simulating the three-dimensional analysis of “point → line → surface”, embellishing the loose silhouette. Shape jackets, 3D offset-printed tangram-stitched tops, and formal jackets with special lapel collars that can be changed at any time between Chinese stand-up collars and Western-style gentlemen’s flat neck collars – the fashion derived from the “Oriental Magic Board” is truly magical, realizing two-dimensional and three-dimensional, Chinese and Western, A modern and classic barrier-free traversal game.

Unique craftsmanship accessories

Accessories are the individual annotations of spring and summer styles. SHIATZY CHEN 2023 spring and summer accessories inherit the geometric theme of fashion. Bracelets, earrings and belts all redefine the brand logo with neat lines, and necklaces are made of seven pieces of a tangram. The panels are disassembled and assembled, presenting a design style that is arbitrary, unique, and full of street fun.

This season’s footwear features Roma shoes and Mary Jane flats, with detachable details embodying the ’60s spirit of personalisation and “anything is possible”.

SHIATZY CHEN 2023 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Show

As for the special features of this season’s bags, it is reflected in the application of Chinese-style triangular window grilles in leather, triangular hollow cutting and geometric embossing ingeniously blending Chinese and Western cultures, and the three-dimensional chain bag transformed from a Chinese-style purse is refreshing and reinterpreted as a more Trend to modern texture and aesthetics. Bags used to match men’s clothing, mainly the messenger bag and tote bag that can be freely changed to carry. While taking into account the function and beauty, the initiative of designing and styling is handed over to the wearer. This is the ultimate fashion. pleasure.