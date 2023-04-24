Qimeng Toys will be unveiled at the 2023 ChinaJoy Toy Show – DoNews Games

As one of the most influential annual events in the global digital entertainment field, ChinaJoy combines trendy toys with digital entertainment to create a young exhibition brand, ChinaJoy Toy Show (CJTS). This is not only an independent trendy art toy exhibition, but also an industry event that brings together global trendy toy brands, studios, artists, personal designers, etc. to promote, display and sell together, and is committed to launching unique trendy toys for players. .

On the occasion of this grand event, Qimeng Toys has recently officially confirmed that it will bring its two major brands, Keeppley and Qimeng, to the 2023 CJTS Trend Art Toy Fair.

Keeppley is a Chinese building block brand founded by Qimeng in 2019. It has been cultivating genuine IP authorization and original product design for a long time, and is committed to providing cost-effective high-quality building blocks for the new generation of consumers. It owns China Aerospace, Doraemon, Crayon Xiaoxin and other well-known IP product lines at home and abroad. It is reported that they will not only bring the above-mentioned familiar products to this exhibition, but also have heavy new products on display: for example, the cute Pokémon holiday party series, which are matched with exquisite minifigures and small scenes, will attract players Create unlimited fun.

The ultra-popular Sanrio family series has a new character, Pacha Dog, who wants to attract attention with 3 attractive items; there is also a Crayon Shin-chan series of small cars, with a brand new combination of character building blocks + small vehicles. The combination meets everyone.

At the same time, Enlightenment Building Blocks, a classic national toy brand with a history of more than 28 years, will also have many explosive and new products at the exhibition. In addition to the hot-selling series of QQ Speed ​​and Fang Kemeng, there will also be a “top stream” IP Ultraman series. There are not only a variety of Ultra hero pocket building blocks in different shapes, but also the newly upgraded Ultra Man’s movable building block series, with more movable joints and accessories to enhance product playability, let the power of light sweep the exhibition site!

And the corner buddy series that cuteness is justice will give everyone full healing power through cute and interesting products such as happy afternoon tea and delicious bento.

ChinaJoy 2023 coincides with the 20th anniversary ceremony. The organizer of ChinaJoy will give unprecedented attention and strong support to CJTS, and will innovate in the exhibition site, exhibition hall layout, exhibition promotion and other links to provide better services and comprehensively present The prosperity and development of the digital entertainment industry! Many high-quality and genuine second-dimensional peripheral derivatives will be displayed and sold to the audience here.

IP brands, designer brands, venue-limited, out-of-print blind boxes, collectible figures, etc., everything will be available! Here, the organizer of ChinaJoy sincerely invites domestic and foreign industry companies to welcome various trendy game brands and studios to gather with us, to attend the grand event, to participate in the prosperous world, to join this trendy game feast, and to witness the vigorous development of China‘s two-dimensional field Take off with the trendy play industry!

