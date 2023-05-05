Qin Hao loses 8 pounds in 5 days, his wife Yi Nengjing posted a diet recipe to lose weight is really a long season_Hangzhou Net

Qin Hao lost 8 pounds in 5 days and his wife Yi Nengjing released a diet recipe to lose weight. It is really a long season.

The domestic suspense drama “The Long Season” is currently the hottest drama. And when Qin Hao, who played Gong Biao, appeared in front of the camera for the first time with a beer belly and double chin, did many people almost fail to recognize him?

Recently, Qin Hao has completely lost weight and lost more than 20 catties, even thinner than before he filmed “The Long Season”. Do you want to sigh again, the actors are all fat for fun, only we are very serious about being fat!

His wife Yi Nengjing shared her husband’s weight loss recipe on her personal Weibo the day before yesterday——

The first day soy milk soy milk soy milk original flavor without sugar

The next day morning, noon and evening, one corn on the cob

Day 3 Dragon Fruit Apple Blueberry

On the fourth day, an egg, a boiled shrimp, and a boiled shrimp

Day 5 Broccoli Spinach Lettuce

(The amount of soy milk is 500cc, the amount of shrimp and vegetables is a small palm)

Then slowly resume eating.

Netizens were stunned when they saw it, “Is this before or after meals?” Although most of the netizens were joking, Yi Nengjing replied seriously: “Uh…these are just meals.” For a while, netizens couldn’t help but They were full of emotion: “No matter before or after meals, there is not enough for me to eat.”

But the effect of such a “abuse” weight loss method is also immediate. Yi Nengjing said: “I lost 8 catties in the first 5 days, and then I kept losing 20 catties. I have to keep going. Then there is a long period of conservation… Losing weight is really important. What a long season!”

Yi Nengjing said that the weight loss plan she drew up for Qin Hao at the beginning was actually “high protein, vegetables, whole grains plus anaerobic weight and aerobic skipping”, but as the filming of the new drama is about to begin, the director’s request is to lose weight Angle, only to take this fast weight loss method. She also emphasized: “I don’t agree with everyone’s imitation here. After all, health is more precious. The actor is really out of responsibility for the role. Again, I don’t recommend it to anyone! This weight loss process is very hard. Mr. Qin followed in the group I said, my legs felt weak for a day or two.”

Many netizens said that such a weight loss method is really not suitable for ordinary people.

Jiang Bian: To be thin is to be thin by one or two, and to be fat is to be to be fat by a catty.

177××××2129: If I eat like this, I will collapse from hypoglycemia within minutes.

There is a Lu Dazui in my family: I would rather be fat than eat like this. I don’t eat meat for a day, and I feel so hungry.

Some netizens also said that the career of an actor is really not easy, and it is too hard to lose weight for the career!

qccj: I’ve been following this drama recently, and the middle-aged Qin Hao’s acting is really greasy. In contrast, he was very handsome when he was young.

Salted Egg Superman: I only drank soy milk on the first day, even a woman can’t stand it. I also lost 20 pounds after giving birth, and I only control my diet, but I am slowly reducing my diet. The perseverance of stars is not ordinary.

Chenhun: You eat like this, and you still want to exercise and skip rope? If I’m fat, it’s because I wasn’t hard enough on myself.

Grasshopper is very quiet: the professionalism of the actors! I’m still going to be fat…