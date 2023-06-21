Qin Lan Officially Appointed as TORY BURCH Brand Spokesperson

Qin Lan interprets Tory Burch 2023 early autumn series Eleanor shoulder bag, beige knitted short vest top, green sequined skirt and Miller low-heeled sandals

Qin Lan has played countless moving classic roles in her acting career for many years; she is also full of confidence, sincerity and gentle power in life. She is happy to incorporate color inspiration into her outfits to create a colorful life. Qin Lan’s multi-faceted female posture coincides with Tory Burch’s vision of always praising female power and encouraging women to embrace life and ideals.

Qin Lan and Tory Burch have formed an indissoluble bond as early as 2019. Qin Lan has attended the brand’s 2019 autumn and winter series New York fashion show, and has also participated in the shooting of brand advertisements many times and attended various brand events in Shanghai, Zhengzhou and Chengdu. In April this year, she even went to Singapore to attend the celebration of the brand’s themed pop-up store in Wismar Plaza.

Qin Lan said: “I have always admired Ms. Tory’s interpretation of contemporary women. The gentle and firm power continues to bring new perspectives to the audience through colorful designs and products. She injects family and travel inspiration into her series, I am deeply fascinated by the meticulous presentation full of ingenuity. I am very happy to start a new chapter with the brand and look forward to the upcoming joint journey.”

