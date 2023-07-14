Qin Opera ‘My Heart Is Home’: Promoting Traditional Chinese Culture and Honoring Dunhuang’s Legacy

Qin Opera “My Heart Is Home” Pays Tribute to Fan Jinshi and Dunhuang Culture

On the evenings of March 5th and 6th, the Chinese Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera staged the Qin Opera “My Heart Is Home” in their theater. The opera, jointly created by graduate students from the academy, tells the story of Fan Jinshi and her dedication to the Mogao Grottoes.

The main creative team took on the responsibility of promoting traditional Chinese culture and aimed to spread Chinese stories and voices through the repertoire. After eight months of planning and rehearsal, the team presented a unique art style that showcased the spirit and values of the people who have contributed to the art of the Mogao Grottoes.

The director, Wang Yingying, made use of the characteristics of Qin Opera to enhance the stage space. Composer Yan Yan created a lyrical and charming soundtrack that matched the opera’s style. Stage design, lighting design, costume design, and body design were all carefully crafted to bring the story to life.

The roles of Fan Jinshi were played by Wang Ping from the Shaanxi Provincial Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera and Kang Naifang, a student from the Chinese Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera. Both actors brought their own interpretations to the characters, adding depth and emotion to their performances.

Zhang Manjun, the art director of the opera, praised “My Heart Is Home” for perfectly embodying the characteristics of opera, singing, dancing, and lyricism. The integration of Dunhuang elements into the opera not only spread the Dunhuang culture but also made it historically documented, ornamental, and dramatic.

Li Mei, the art consultant of the play and Dean of the Shaanxi Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera, described the opera as a work full of emotional power. It showcases the independent ideas of artistic creation possessed by the graduate students of the Chinese Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera.

The project, which brought together postgraduate students from different majors, serves as a practical creation platform to strengthen professional cooperation and innovate the graduate talent training mechanism. It aims to cultivate students’ sense of responsibility and mission in inheriting and developing opera art.

The exhibition season for the postgraduate cross-department joint creative project began in March, showcasing 14 opera works, including “Kou Laoxi,” “Return,” “Escape Records,” “Big Foot He Ying,” “Sister Ma Mao,” and “My Heart Returns.” These works demonstrate the students’ creative abilities and innovative spirit through cross-border and integrated art.

The Chinese Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera aims to collaborate with various sectors of society. The creation and rehearsal of “The Story of Copper Money” were supported by the Rizhao Art Theater of Shandong Province, and cooperation with the Center for Conservation Heritage resulted in the creation of “My Heart Is Home.”

The Qin Opera “My Heart Is Home” not only pays tribute to Fan Jinshi but also spreads the rich cultural heritage of Dunhuang to a wider audience. Through the dedication and hard work of the main creative team and the talented actors, this opera showcases the beauty and significance of traditional Chinese opera.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

