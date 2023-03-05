On February 19, 2023, Yu Dingshi’s “Chi Tang Shadow Night” concert ended successfully that night, and at the same time announced the official return of “Soda Green” to the profile photo. (Provided by Universal Music)

[The Epoch Times, March 5, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) The band Yu Ding Shi sang at the Taipei Arena last month. However, he appealed on Facebook not to click and listen to the old version of “Sodagreen’s song” online, and pointed out that every time he listened to it, he was “helping the evildoers”, which attracted the attention of the outside world.

Qingfeng said that although he was finally able to say “We are Soda Green” generously last month, all the old files and master tapes are still being used by interested people in various ways under the name “Soda Green”. I hope fans will stop listening to old versions of music on all digital platforms (if you have CDs, try to listen to them or share them, it doesn’t matter).

“Every time you listen to it, you are helping the evil and trying to punish us.” Qingfeng also said sadly: “Please feel it, please don’t listen to Sodagreen’s song, how sad this sentence is! “

He also appealed to fans to listen to the “Yu Ding Shi” instead. The work named “Y Ding Shi” is the best difference. He also revealed that Yu Ding Shi will try his best to reprint the remaining albums. Please wait a little longer.

At the end of the article, Qingfeng also shouted to those who are still helping those who are interested in the stage, “I often think of how I admired you when I was young. I believed that you talked about music with passion and ambition. In the end, I just watched you one by one. I became the kind of grown-ups that you yourself said you hated the most.”

After the publication of the article, fans poured in their concern and support. Qingfeng also appeared in the message area to respond to the fans. Yu Dingsi made the reissue album by no means to remake the album or make money for the second time. He also revealed that “the first time I didn’t get any money”, but had to re-record because I needed to own the master tapes of these songs.

Previously, Yu Dingsi and his former manager Lin Weizhe had been in court for more than 2 years because of the “Soda Green” trademark rights and copyright disputes. Until May of last year, Lin Weizhe voluntarily gave up the trademark rights, and in October of the same year, the name of the Soda Green group was obtained by “Soda Green Co., Ltd.”, which is the person in charge of the group member Xiaowei, for a period of 10 years.

