On September 5, Baimifan (Beijing) Cultural Communication Co., Ltd. officially announced that it will exclusively operate and manage all of Qinglian’s brokerage businesses in China. In the future, the two parties will work together in-depth cooperation to create high-quality works. Afterwards, Qinglian forwarded the message: “I’m ready!” After joining the Baimifan family, it means that Qinglian and Wang Jiaer have officially become colleagues and look forward to their future cooperation.

It is reported that RYCE ENTERTAINMENT, founded in 2020, is an innovative cultural communication company, which mainly covers five business sectors including music content, artist management, label operation, integrated marketing, and investment and production. In May 2021, RYCE Bai Mifan and Wang Jiaer’s team TEAM WANG reached a global strategic cooperation. The company also owns 600+ copyrighted works of music lyrics, including Wang Jiaer’s “Papillon” and “I Love You 3000” (Chinese Ver.).

Qing Lian is a Japanese-American male singer and a member of the male singing group Intersection. In 2018, with the release of the group’s first single “Heart of Gold” with INTERSECTION, he officially debuted. In 2021, he participated in the men’s group growth variety show “Creation Camp 2021”, and finally won the 12th place in the finals. He has accumulated a lot in mainland China. popularity.

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling