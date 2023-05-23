Qingxi Lesson Wang Meng gave a lecture-Focus Today- Hunan Online

On the afternoon of May 22, the 89-year-old “People’s Artist” Wang Meng came to Qingxi Village, Yiyang City, and took pictures in front of “Wang Meng Qingxi Bookstore”.

Liao Huiwen, All Media Reporter of Huasheng Online

In 1953, at the age of 19, Wang Meng began to write his first novel “Long Live Youth”, embarking on the road of literature. Since then, he has never put down his pen. He has created nearly 100 works, “the literature is prepared for all styles”. In September 2019, Wang Meng was awarded the national honorary title of “People’s Artist”.

This year is Wang Meng’s 70th year of creation. On the afternoon of May 22, when Chinese Writers Collaborators Week and Chinese Writers Yiyang Literature Week were held, he gave a lecture on “Qingxi One Lesson”, sharing creative experiences and talking freely about life experiences. At the age of 89, he is hale and hearty, with a loud voice and an amazing memory.

Wang Meng once said that he is an “incorrigible optimist”. In 1963, Wang Meng left Beijing with his wife, children and family of four, and embarked on a train bound for Xinjiang. He first worked as a magazine editor in Urumqi, and then worked in the Second Brigade of Bayandai Commune under Yining County, Yili City. In Xinjiang, he stayed for 16 years.

In the eyes of many people, this is a major setback in Wang Meng’s life. As an ordinary farmer, he “eat, live and work together” with the villagers in Ili, but he recalled with relish: “I rode a horse and took a dozen horses and mules to shoe the horses. I could still ride a horse for a week.” , to the Kazakh pasture…”

When he first arrived in Xinjiang, Lin Bomin, who was the alternate secretary of the Party Committee Secretariat of the autonomous region and head of the Propaganda Department at the time, gave Wang Meng the first suggestion that he should learn Uyghur, so that he could truly understand and write about Xinjiang. “To go deep into life is to have love with the people, and you can’t bring a translator with you in love.” This sentence has influenced Wang Meng all his life. He worked hard and learned the Uyghur language. Wang Meng joked: “I am a ‘Uyghur post-doctorate’ in Xinjiang, and I really think this is a good opportunity.” Immediately, he couldn’t stop talking about the differences in the workmanship of carpenters of various ethnic groups in Xinjiang, and Yining The moving “Black Sheep’s Eyes” sung by the coachman… Wang Meng even uttered a few words in Uyghur because of his excitement.

Without these lives, there would be no novel “The View from This Side”. “Scenery Here” is known as the “Surfing the River at Qingming Festival” in the Western Regions. It is not only a picture scroll of borderland customs, but also a magnificent national epic. There are more than 80 characters and 14 ethnic groups in the book, which truly represent the first half of the 1960s. Life in multi-ethnic areas inhabited in border areas of Xinjiang. In 2015, “Scenery from Here” won the 9th Mao Dun Literature Award. The award speech reads: “The colorful life on this vast land is an important source of Wang Meng’s unique tone and attitude.”

“The encouragement, or the experience this novel gives me is that the more solid the foundation of life, the better. There is a kind of emphasis on life, a kind of understanding of life, and a kind of accumulation of life experience.” Wang Meng said.

Wang Meng also sighed that “years are not forgiving”. However, “returning to youth” is not difficult, as evidenced by new works such as “Xia Man Tian”. “Now that I’m really writing novels, I don’t feel that I’m so different from the past. I’m still scrambling left and right, back and forth, wandering around as I want, and it’s a lot of fun. I think I’m very happy, I I have participated in the revolution since I was a child, because I have early experience in life, experience in party life, experience in work, and experience in fighting against the enemy; I also have experience in labor, experience in adversity, and self-study experience. The experience of reading, the experience of reviewing and correcting one’s shortcomings and mistakes… In my lifetime, I will write for a day when I can write, and I will write for an hour if I can write for an hour.”

During the one-hour sharing, “post-60s” Yiyang citizen Wang Ping listened carefully. “Mr. Wang Meng is a monument in the literary world and my literary idol. This time I am here to ‘chasing stars’.” Opening “Long Live Youth”, Wang Ping will think of her reading time in her teens. “Youth is inspirational, and it is necessary to establish ideals to point out the direction of life.” Influenced by this book, she listed writing as a hobby and achieved satisfactory results.

This rare class also attracted students from Central South University, Hunan University and other colleges and universities in the province. The youth of 70 years ago still touches their hearts. “”Long Live Youth” is a book recommended to me by my grandfather.” “I also read Wang Meng’s recent works a while ago. He interpreted ancient poems and commented on the classics of scholars…”

This is also the 15,946 days since Wang Meng joined the Chinese Writers Association. “I am willing to do everything I can for literature, for writing, for novel creation.” The voice fell, and the “Qingxi Lesson” was coming to an end, and Wang Meng watched the “students” in the room.

In this early summer with luxuriant vegetation, people suddenly think of the preface poem of “Long Live Youth” – “I believe in you, greet you, and look at you with pride.”

