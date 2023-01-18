Source title: Two suspenseful dramas of Qishu Youyu in 2023 will be broadcast soon, starring the little girl Bolai with outstanding acting skills

There are quite a few child stars who make their debut every year, but there are not many who leave an impression and are remembered. In the movie catalog of the leading online movie company “Qishuyouyu” Culture Media Co., Ltd. to play in 2023, there is such a child who participated in two big-invested head suspense movies “Mr. Yin Yang” and “Mr. Yin Yang” “Mystery Case” is reported to be the interpretation of dual personality and multiple personality, which also proves that the acting skills of this young actor born in the 15th generation are indeed extraordinary. , interpreting these rather complicated roles penetratingly. Her name is Platinum. Bolai, born on February 15, 2015 in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China, Han nationality, has shown a love for music, dance and performance since childhood. At the age of 6, he has passed the fifth level of Chinese dance and started singing and ukulele and began to dabble in film and television. In November 2021, the micro-movie “Cling” was filmed in Guangdong, and she has already played a role. In April 2022, the micro-film “Fang Fei” was filmed in Guangdong as the lead actor Li Feifei. It is an early masterpiece. The 33-minute film is 30 minutes long shot. In August 2022, Gan Quanxiang, the casting director of Bole, is the latest folklore and suspense film “Mr. , starring the important role of Qiu Ling, co-stars Zhang He, Zhao Yan Guozhang, Gong Hanlin, Hou Tongjiang, Shen Baoping, Liu Yiwei, etc. In the play, Bolai also has special burn makeup, scary scar makeup, throwing coffins, lying in coffins, hanging Wia and other unimaginable experiences of a 7-year-old child are presented in the movie one by one. Afterwards, she came to Hengdian and participated in and filmed many TV dramas and movies, including the web drama “The Son-in-Law” in September 2022 as the heroine, and the micro-movie “The Star Knows My Heart” in September 2022 as the leading actress Li Mei , Participated in the recording of tvb’s new drama “The King of Kings” in September, and was promoted from group performance to the heroine by director Lin Zicong. Special invitation to play against Xu Kai. In September, she participated in the online drama “Food Comes to Run”, playing the role of the little girl. In October, she participated in “Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker” and co-produced with Yang Mi, Gong Jun, and Guo Xiaoting, and participated in “Dream on the Bund” directed by Liu Yunlong as the female head coach when she was young, and participated in Zhao Liying’s “Walking with the Phoenix”, Zhu Xudan “The Great Cao Xuanxuan”. In October 2022, under the re-invitation of the leading online film company “Qi Shu You Yu” to participate in the filming of the suspense film “Mystery Case”, she played the leading role Xiaomeng, with Zhang Zhiyao, Li Qian, Han Dong, Shang Tielong and Wang Chengsi Biao play. In November 2022, he participated in the CCTV historical drama “Yue Lai” and played the role of the little girl Hu Bingqing when she was a child. In November, he participated in the filming of the large-scale historical drama “Nine Bullet Holes”, and participated in the TV series “Jun Ruyu”. In December 2022, he participated in the online movie “Ancient House No. 37” as Li Zixiong’s daughter Zijun. In December, he participated in the online short drama “Jin Lin is a Thing in the Pool” and starred in Xiao Nian. In December, he participated in "Da Song Juvenile History 2", participated in "Hello, We Are Huanxi Tiantuan", participated in "Looking for the Dragon – The Gate of Life and Death", and participated in "Lianli Assassin" as the daughter of Zhu Haijun. In January 2023, he participated in "Scorching Merry", playing the role of Xiao Fu Yin, and filming with Jing Tian and Feng Shaofeng. In January, he participated in the shooting of the online IP movie "Deadly Sniper 3", and in January, he participated in the online drama "Detective Concerto", participating in the performance as the only child actor in the whole drama. Never say never" Not only in film and television, Bolai is a model worker, and has participated in about 26 film and television dramas before the Spring Festival in 2023, including leading roles, roles, special appointments, etc. Regardless of the size of the role, Platinum takes it seriously, which is really not easy. At the same time, due to his high appearance and ever-changing aura, he has also made achievements in other aspects such as stage plays, advertisements, and graphic models. Participated in the stage play of “China Ping An Group” Dongguan product launch conference. Participated in the filming of promotional films including “Guangzhou Government Sub-district Office Propaganda”, and Alibaba’s poverty alleviation promotional film “Treasure Riddle”. Advertising works include “China Unicom-Father’s Day”, “Guangdong TV Station – The 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong’s Return”, “Xiaomi 12s ultra” sample shooting, corporate promotional film “AVIC International Leasing”, and was even featured by “Millions of Internet Celebrities Special Effects Blogger Hui Hui Zhou has filmed three commercials in a row so far, playing the role of Xiao Hui Hui Zhou, and also participated in the performance of “Huaxizi New Year Micro Film” led by People’s Daily and Xinhuanet, playing the role of travel blogger Fang Qi and Golden Rooster Award winner Wu Yanshu when she was young filming. Bolai showed talent in acting at a young age, full of aura, and was deeply loved by actors and directors who had worked with him. Zhang Tao, the annual influential director of online movies: “At the age of seven, the comprehension ability is stronger than that of people of the same age.” With ten years of casting experience, casting director Gan Quan said: “I am very optimistic about Platinum, it has great potential and aura. If I ask you to make a movie in the future, I must leave a file for me.” Yang Yuting, Chief Producer of Qishu Youyu Company, the leader of Internet University Films: “It turns out that you are acting for the first time, and your performance is so amazing. I will look for you for the next movie. If our company signs you, will you sign?” Ma Kai, who won the Outstanding New Director Award at Weibo Movie Night: “Why is Bolai’s film so good, I will look for you next time.” Zhao Yiming, director of military-themed films: “This kid’s show is really good.” Zhang Bowei, director and screenwriter of the film and television drama: “The children’s play is really good.” Excellent TV drama director of the year Liu Guonan: “This kid can act.” Li Li, a post-80s talent director who lived in Japan: “The child cries so well, give her more shots.” Producer of Douyin Internet celebrity Huihui Zhou: “The show is very good, and I will look for you next time (so far three times).” Makeup brand Huaxizi Microfilm Producer: “I selected 30 children from all over the country, and finally chose Bolai, because the aura of Bolai is hard to choose.” Actor Li Qian: “Polai has a very high degree of completion.” Actor Li Zhengjun: “It needs to be murderous, it’s really murderous.” Beijing Film Academy graduate actor Zhang Junhan and actor Zhang Dong: “This kid’s play is really good.” In Gao Xiaosong’s words, talented and gifted actors are “God appreciates the rice”, and hard-working actors are “Grandfather appreciates the rice”. At a young age, Bolai has such rich acting experience, acting ability, and Putting so much effort into acting, I can only say "this meal is settled". The interpretation of each character is just right, and each character is full of aura. For such a young actor, the audience also cherishes and appreciates it very much. I hope that this kind of young actor will be unstoppable, continue to take on plays, and have a bright future.

