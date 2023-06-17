Qiu Litao’s movie “Sweeping Drugs 3” reveals “full firepower” character poster Louis Koo Aaron Kwok and Liu Qingyun’s drug war is about to start_Video_天涯

Original title: Qiu Litao’s movie “Sweeping Drugs 3” reveals “full firepower” character poster Louis Koo Aaron Kwok and Liu Qingyun’s drug war is about to start

Directed by Qiu Litao and starring Liu Qingyun, Louis Koo, and Aaron Kwok, the action crime movie “Sweeping Drugs 3: People at the End of the World” will be released nationwide on July 6. Today (June 17), the film exposed a set of “full firepower” posters. The three stood in the flames, shooting with guns, and the smoke rose from behind them, indicating that a bloody storm is coming, and a fierce battle is about to break out. This is also the first time that Aaron Kwok, Lau Ching Wan, and Louis Koo have played together on the same stage. The strong duel made the audience look forward to this passionate anti-drug battle.

The movie “Sweeping Drugs 3: People Are at the End of the World” tells the story of the drug lord Kang Sucha (played by Liu Qingyun) and his subordinate Zhang Jianxing (played by Aaron Kwok) who have been engaged in the drug trade. People have a life-long friendship, and the three love each other as brothers. After Kang Sucha’s drug trafficking business in Hong Kong was investigated by the police, he led his team to flee to the Golden Triangle for development, but unexpectedly discovered that there was an undercover agent hiding beside him. At this moment, whether it is an enemy or a friend, it is at a loss…

The undercover clues previously revealed in the movie "Sweeping Drugs 3: People at the End of the World" caused a large number of audiences to speculate about the identities of the three, and the character posters exposed today seem to amplify this mystery again. The poster released this time takes the sky full of gunfire and the collision of flying white powder as the background. The three stand in the smoke and attack wantonly. Louis Koo calmly aimed and ready to go, Lau Ching-wan shot fiercely and arrogantly with a gun, and Aaron Kwok smiled with a deep meaning, continuing the charm of the characters presented in previous materials. The three people's identities of good and evil are shrouded in gunpowder and it is still difficult to distinguish. The characters full of suspense and tension and the hardcore style of the film make people look forward to experiencing a fiery anti-drug battle on the big screen. It is reported that although the three film stars have collaborated in film and television works in pairs before, but in the movie "Sweeping Drugs 3: People at the End of the World", it is the first time that the three of them staged a confrontation between the three heroes on the same stage. Aaron Kwok said: "Having this opportunity for us to cooperate is really fate. We all go all out and hope to make a very good work, an excellent work for everyone to appreciate." Not only the lineup is luxurious, but the action scenes in the film are also It has received a major upgrade, and there are many difficult action scenes such as speeding car blasting, mountain shootouts, and air raid pursuits. Louis Koo praised the film as "an unimaginable police film." Liu Qingyun also revealed that "the film is very different from the action films you have seen." s difference". The main creative team is fully committed, just to bring a vigorous and hard-core quality masterpiece to the audience. The movie "Sweeping Drugs 3: The End of the World" is produced by Universal Entertainment Co., Ltd., Beijing Guide to the World Film Co., Ltd., Lianrui (Shanghai) Film Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Yingming Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and AMTD Digital Media Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Hengdian Film Co., Ltd., Universal Century Film Distribution (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Universal Film Distribution Co., Ltd., Shanghai Taopiao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Huawen Image (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Suzhou Yumo Film and Television Culture Media Co-produced by Co., Ltd. The film is directed by Yau Litao, starring Gu Tianle, Aaron Kwok, Lau Ching Wan, Yang Caiyu, with Luo Jialiang as a special star, Tse Kwan Ho, Fong Zhongxin, Chen Guobang, Hung Tianming, Liu Haolong, Su Chenyu (Grizzly Bear), Xu Weidong, Qiu Zhanhui, Lin Xue, Yuan Fuhua, Zhang Songzhi, Peng Huaian Waiting for the starring role, it will be released shockingly on July 6.

