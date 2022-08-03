Only when you meet, is Tanabata! On August 4th, the youth love movie “Meet You”, directed by Luoluo and starring young actors Li Wenhan and Xu Ruohan, will be released sweetly. In the film, a pair of lovers meet in a sweet way, protect each other in different places, support each other, and the twists and turns of love that are not understood. Speaking eloquently, people can’t help but sweat for Zhou Can and Yu Jiaoyang’s 8-year long-distance love run, and it also makes people’s appetites.





The film “Meet You” tells the story of a long-distance love run between Zhou Can (played by Li Wenhan) and Yu Jiaoyang (played by Xu Ruohan). As the latest work of the “female director who understands girls best”, the film can be said to follow her consistent style, with agile pictures, realistic stories, and emotional heart-moving. Pay attention, for 12 consecutive days of the year-round romance films to be watched, and for 6 consecutive days of summer new films to be shown, and for a total of 5 days, the audience has been full of anticipation.





When the ignorance of the campus meets love, it is full of recklessness, and the first taste of the sweetness and greenness of love is very similar to Zhiran Le Xiao Qing Ning. When youth meets love, it is the way that love is flying, just like the taste of Zhiran Lesang holding lemons, sweet and rich, and deeply immersed in it; when cruel reality meets love, it is the regret and melancholy that cannot be loved, just like Zhiran Le Qing Grapefruit, slightly sweet, unforgettable.





Plantranle Light Juice carefully selects high-quality fruits from all over the world, and restores the original flavor of the juice with real materials, 0 fat, 0 flavor, 0 preservatives, 0 sweeteners, only the ingredients of fruit and vegetable juice, water and vitamins, giving people a taste in terms of taste. The natural, pure and rich-layered enjoyment on the tip of the tongue makes people dream of sweet love, and each bite can taste a different taste. Zhiranle Light Juice returns to the essence of health and original ecology, hoping to make every lover in the predicament of love wake up the sweetness of love, relive the deep love, and feel each other with heart when they are confused, quarreled, and misunderstood. of warmth.





Life is full of flavors, and love is sweet. In the confusion and helplessness of love, come to a bottle of Zhiran Le light juice, let you pick up the beauty. Since you are in love, don’t have any regrets, Zhiranle Light Juice believes that 99% of the sweetness can cover the 1% of the sourness! The movie “Meet You” has taken the lead in opening the special pre-sale of Qixi Festival. At the five most loving moments of 13:14, 17:20, 20:20, 21:13 and 21:14, together with Zhiranle Light Juice, Crash into each other’s arms, talk about a love that is as high as 99% sweetness, and drink the sweet taste!



