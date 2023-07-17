QMA On Stage – Open Call for musicians – mica

QMA On Stage is an initiative that supports migrant and BIPoC newcomers of all musical genres in Vienna. In order to counteract structural barriers in the music industry, QMA On Stage supports young musicians and bands and connects them with the scene.

The three winning acts will take part in a 5-day residency at the Fiakka Studios invited, where they can use all the equipment to work on new tracks and inspire each other. Established artists of the Viennese music scene will stop by for songwriting sessions. In addition, mentors from the music industry will accompany the artists at various sessions over the five days to provide advice and support. In addition, various prizes such as photo shoots, microphones and much more will be awarded.

How can you apply?

You apply until August 3rd. 2023 at 23:59 (CET) via the form on the website in German or English. You can also apply in any other language. However, please note that for many languages ​​we will need to use automatic translation, so the jury may not get a perfect translation. The jury selects three acts from all submissions.

Who can apply?

# Acts that identify as Black, PoC or migrant* and/or have refugee backgrounds

# Bands or collectives whose members mostly identify as Black, PoC or migrant* and/or have refugee experience

For what reason?

Because musicians who identify as Black, PoC or migrant* or who have fled the scene are still underrepresented in Vienna and this has to change in favor of a more diverse music scene – and general equal opportunities. QMA On Stage draws attention to this topic and promotes the exchange between the established personalities of the Viennese music landscape and musicians with migration and refugee experience who are not yet established.

Questions?

You are not sure whether you fit this Open Call or have other questions? Then write an email to our team member Mbatjiua at [email protected]

About the initiative:

QMA is committed to more diversity in Vienna’s cultural scene and implements a wide range of different programs to ensure equal access for everyone.

More information: www.questionmeandanswer.com

