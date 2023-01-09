Recently, Wen Xuyun, the eldest granddaughter of Li Jianxi’s younger sister Li Mingxi, shared recent photos on social platforms, watching a concert with Quan Zhilong, and also released a group photo of the two holding a support stick.

It is reported that South Korea’s Shinsegae Group is affiliated to the Samsung Group. It was separated from the Samsung Group in 1997. Li Mingxi, the younger sister of Samsung’s leader Li Jianxi at the time, was at the helm. Wen Xuyun is Li Mingxi’s granddaughter.

After the news of Quan Zhilong and Wen Xuyun, the descendant of the founder of Samsung, watched the concert, netizens said that Quan Zhilong and Wen Xuyun are just good friends, “who doesn’t have friends anymore”, “freedom to make friends”.

It is reported that the media previously exposed that Quan Zhilong and Jennie were in a relationship, saying that the two usually dated at their respective homes. Jennie registered her name in the name of Quan Zhilong in order to facilitate access to the parking lot of the community where Quan Zhilong lived. car.

The media that broke the news also said that the relationship between Quan Zhilong and Jennie has long been an open secret in YG Entertainment, and Jennie’s mother also knows about the relationship between the two, and is very grateful to Quan Zhilong for taking care of Jennie in every possible way. In addition, the two were picked out to wear the same bracelet.

G-DRAGON (Quan Zhilong), born in Seoul, South Korea on August 18, 1988, is a male Korean pop singer, songwriter, music producer, and captain of the male singing group BIGBANG.

In 2001, Quan Zhilong made his debut by participating in the special project album “Republic of Korea Hip-Hop Flex”. In 2006, he officially debuted as a member of the group BIGBANG. After that, Quan Zhilong released many albums and held many concerts.

In addition, Quan Zhilong has won MAMA’s “Best Singer of the Year”, “Best Male Singer”, “Best Dance Performance Male Singer”, and “Best Music Video” awards.

