Queen Camilla could face a lot of resentment at the coronation on May 6th. For she is to appear with an ivory scepter. The palace confirmed this. There has been criticism from Prince William before.

The Coronation of King Charles III. and his queen consort Camilla marked a high point in the history of the British royal family. Preparations for the historic Royals-Event already running. But in advance there is trouble about an insignia that Camilla will hold.

Queen Camilla’s jewels at the coronation: ivory scepter causes criticism

Queen Camilla is presented with two scepters at the coronation. One of them has an ivory staff. This insignia has a very special meaning at the ceremony, explained Kathryn Jones, senior curator of decorative arts at the Royal Collection Trust Compassion. And this scepter has the wings folded and not spread, it has the same symbolism – so it’s the Holy Spirit.” The staff measures three feet seven inches, is jeweled in four places and is worth £1,661,440 Scepter is part of the Royal Regalia and Crown Jewels held in trust by King Charles III.

The staff was made in 1685 by Sir Robert Vyner for Queen Mary of Modena, wife of James II. She was the first king’s consort to attend a coronation ceremony after the restoration of the monarchy in 1660. Because King Charles I was executed beforehand and Parliament destroyed the regalia. They were cast in gold coins. After the monarch’s death, Oliver Cromwell reigned briefly.

Prince William wanted to ‘destroy’ ivory from royals collection

Exactly this scepter is under criticism. Initially, it was said the scepter would not be used after Prince William spoke out in favor of using it, reports the “Daily Mail“. In 2014, the Prince of Wales said that all objects made of ivory should be destroyed. The “Independent researcher quotes Jane Goodall. She said the heir to the throne wanted “all the ivory in Buckingham Palace’s possession to be destroyed”.

He has been campaigning against the illegal trade in rhino ivory and rhino horn for years. Princess Kate’s husband said it was a “moral duty” to stop the ivory trade and described the material as a “symbol of destruction, not luxury”. Prince William welcomed a man’s conviction for illegal wildlife trafficking last August. He traded millions of dollars in rhino horns and ivory parts. The court sentenced him to five years in prison. The 2018 Ivory Act has banned the trade in elephant ivory items since June 2022.

Despite Prince William’s request for a ban: Queen Camilla wears an ivory scepter at the coronation

Despite Prince William’s vehement demands against its use, the scepter is used at the coronation. This was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. A spokeswoman said: “As with any historical collection of this size, it is to be expected that the Royal Collection will contain items containing ivory, as this reflects the taste of the time.” The royal family’s Instagram account featured the scepter as part of the coronation, along with many other insignia. The media suspect that Camilla has to reckon with negative reactions and anger from animal rights activists when she appears with the insignia in her hand.

After Ivory Zoff: Queen Camilla does not wear this jewel at the coronation of King Charles III.

While the ivory insignia will play a leading role, King Charles chose to have the Koh-i-noor-Diamonds will not grace his wife’s crown. The largest diamond in the world adorns Queen Mary’s crown. But not anymore. Because the palace justified the decision to focus on sustainability. That’s why Queen Camilla doesn’t wear a new crown, but one without the diamond. This diamond has long been a source of controversy. Demands kept coming up that the diamond should be brought back to India, where it originally came from.

bos/news.de