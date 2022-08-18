Home Entertainment QUEEN STUDIOS Alien ALIEN 1/1 Space Horror Movie Art Limited Bust_Studios_Queen_Products
Alien is a space horror film directed by Ridley Scott. “Alien” completely redefines the sub-genre of sci-fi horror, building a strong sense of mystery with a highly stylized audio-visual language, leading the audience to immerse the audience in the cold horror of space.

“Even if there’s just one xenomorph, you feel like he’s everywhere.”

Queen Studios’ first alien 1/1 bust will start pre-sale at 20:00 on August 16, 2022. It will restore the film and television effects in equal proportions, and take you to feel the fear and shock of aliens again.

Brand: Queen Studios

Licensee: 20th Century Fox

Product Name: Alien 1/1 Bust

Product material: resin, PU, ​​etc.

Product size: 91cm(H)x49cm(W)x92cm(D)

Limited number of bodies: 199 bodies

Official price: 23,800 yuan

Expected Shipments: Q4 2022

