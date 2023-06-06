Queen’s copyright sold for more than 1 billion U.S. dollars, “Unending Sound·Treasure Island Season” ended, EXO members terminated contracts with SM Entertainment- DoNews column

Queen’s copyright sold for more than 1 billion US dollars, “Sounds Everlasting·Treasure Island Season” ended, EXO members terminated contracts with SM Entertainment

Organizer | Fan Zhihui

05.29-06.04

Weekly Quick Facts

· On May 29th, Google was fined $32.5 million for its wireless audio equipment infringing patents owned by the smart speaker company Sonos.

In January 2020, Sonos sued Google for the first time in Los Angeles and the US International Trade Commission (ITC), accusing the technology giant of taking advantage of the partnership between the two parties to copy a number of its patented technologies and apply them to Google’s Home and Chromecast Audio And other equipment in the market.

In June of the same year, Google filed a lawsuit with the ITC, counterclaiming that Sonos had used Google’s patented technology in its smart speakers, infringing its rights. The protracted legal battle lasted three years, during which the two sides filed multiple lawsuits.

It is reported that the person in charge of Sonos has proposed to the court $90 million in damages, claiming that Google has misappropriated six of its patents. But in the end, the request was rejected by the judge, who only found that Google was infringing on one of them.

>>Classical music streaming Apple Music Classical lands on Android

· On May 31, two months after its official release on the App Store, Apple Music Classical, an independent classical music app owned by Apple, launched an Android version.

Global availability of the Apple Music Classic app remains largely the same as Apple Music, with the exception of certain regions such as China (including Taiwan), Japan, South Korea, Russia, and Turkey.

By appealing to classical music lovers, Apple may lead them to explore and invest in other Apple products such as the iPhone, AirPods, HomePods, Mac, Apple Watch and the array of services these devices offer.

>> TIDAL Launches Profile Management Center for Artists

· On May 31, music streaming service TIDAL launched TIDAL Artist Home, a new feature that allows artists to manage how fans view their TIDAL profiles, among other features.

According to TIDAL, the new tool allows artists to manage their TIDAL homepage, along with new products and resources tailored to their needs.

The music streaming company said the launch of the new artist platform has “a long-term vision to give artists more control over their careers, starting with their presence on TIDAL”.

Through TIDAL Artist Home, artists can edit their profiles, such as updating their social media links to encourage listeners to become followers. They can also request content updates directly from TIDAL’s content operations, including albums, EPs and singles.

As artists grow in popularity, they have the option to extend access to their TIDAL Artist Page account to their team, including managers, labels, band members and publicists.

>> Caotai Echo established the jazz label “Ding Bang Music”

· On May 31, Caotai Echo officially held a press conference, announcing the establishment of its jazz label “Ding Bang Music”, and started a new journey of exploring jazz pop.

On the night of the press conference, Ge Fei served as the host, and introduced that the label’s main style is jazz. Du Kai & Liu Lian, a group of Mr. Miss under Caotai Echo, acted as the manager of the label, and signed artists ZaZaZsu, Susan Wong, Shi Jing Luna.

Guests invited to the press conference include well-known musicians such as Lao Lang and Qin Sifeng, representatives of well-known music organizations and major music platforms, and industry insiders in the fields of film and television, media, and music reviews.

>> In fiscal 2023, Reservoir’s total revenue increased by 13% year-on-year

· On May 31, Reservoir Media announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 (calendar for the first quarter of 2023) and fiscal year 2023 ending March 31, 2023.

According to Reservoir’s SEC filing, the company’s total fiscal year 2023 revenue, which includes recorded music and songwriting rights, rose 13% to $122.3 million. On a comparative basis, which excludes acquisitions, Reservoir said its total revenue rose 8% in the 12 months to the end of March.

Among them, in the 2023 fiscal year (the 12 months ended in March), the copyright income of songwriting reached US$83.8 million, an increase of 9% over the US$77.1 million in the 2022 fiscal year; the recorded music income increased by 18% year-on-year to US$34.8 million, while Fiscal year was $29.5 million.

The company reported fiscal 2023 operating income of $21.1 million, up 9% from the prior year’s operating income of $19.4 million; OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization) rose 12% to $43.1 million, while Prior year was $38.4 million; Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $46.3 million compared to $41.3 million in the prior year.

>> JYP Entertainment Expands Strategic Alliance with Republic Records

· On June 1, JYP, one of the three major entertainment companies in South Korea, will expand its global strategic cooperation with Republic Records to include a so-called enhanced label partnership.

Republic Records will cooperate with JYP globally, including global distribution of artists and music library, A&R, marketing and business development.

Since their first collaboration in 2020, Republic Records has provided a huge commercial boost to JYP’s artist groups TWICE, Stray Kids and ITZY.

During the period, Stray Kids won the top spot on the US Billboard (Billboard) chart twice, and Twice won the highest chart ranking ever with the album “Ready to Be” and ushered in the largest single-week sales. At the same time, TWICE member Nayeon also became the first K-pop solo artist in history to enter the Billboard Top 200 list TOP10 with his first solo album “IM NAYEON”.

>> HYBE is raising $380 million to support acquisitions in the US

· On June 2, HYBE is raising $380 million to support more music acquisitions in the US.

Bloomberg quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that the South Korean entertainment giant is “in talks with investors to secure equity financing” and that HYBE is “open to having strategic and financial partners.”

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk has been outspoken this year about his ambition to expand the company’s global reach through mergers and acquisitions and gain a diversified influence beyond K-Pop in the global music business.

In an interview with CNN in March, he explained his company’s M&A strategy in the US, noting that “globally, K-Pop doesn’t have much of a market” and “on the other hand, Latin music and African afrobeats are growing very fast.” Quickly. So, where we are, there is more urgency to increase exposure. To that end, I’m taking over record labels and agencies in the US to build the infrastructure.”

HYBE’s U.S. M&A strategy also forms part of a broader vision to compete with the world‘s largest record labels in multiple genres through a multi-label system similar to the traditional large label structure.

data control

>>Membership revenue hits 15-year high

· On June 1, 2022, membership earnings at the UK’s Mechanical Copyright Protection Society (MCPS) hit £188.4 million ($232.3 million), the highest since 2007.

This represents an increase of £6.7m compared to 2021, followed by a period of lower revenue. MCPS attributes its continued recovery to the popularity of streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, as well as strong distribution of international revenues. The association said it also rests on a revival of the physical record, with vinyl being a notable bright spot.

MCPS collects royalties when the music of more than 34,000 publishers, songwriters and composers is copied or reproduced. In 2022, MCPS will grow its membership by 7.5%, or 2,284 new members. From August 2022, the association reduced the commission rate for all members by 10%.

capital market

>> Virtual live music platform VARK raises $7.2 million in Series C financing

· On May 30, Japanese virtual live music event platform and metaverse company VARK Inc. has raised 1 billion yen (approximately US$7.2 million) in Series C financing, and the proceeds will be used to strengthen the product development of the platform.

In addition to existing investors JAFCO Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital and ANRI, the investment also included a placement of new shares through NetEase Games and SBI Investment.

According to Crunchbase data, VARK has so far raised a cumulative 2.1 billion yen from its funding rounds, with its Series B raising 600 million yen from investors including Dentsu Group.

Tokyo-based VARK was founded in August 2017 as ActEvolve. In November 2018, VARK, a virtual reality live broadcast platform, was launched. In May 2020, it was renamed VARK Inc.

The company, which provides a virtual live music event platform, Metaverse templates and video creation support tool VARK SHORTS for 3D avatars, counts Meta’s Irish unit as a client, according to its website.

>> Music tech startup Cyanite acquires AI sample management platform aptone

· On May 31, AI music analysis and recommendation company Cyanite acquired aptone, an AI-based service that allows music producers to sort and search samples.

Cyanite said the acquisition is aimed at expanding its AI solutions in the music industry and fueling its international growth. By integrating aptone’s sampling platform, Cyanite can increase the accuracy of its music analysis and tagging capabilities, moving closer to its goal of creating “universal musical intelligence.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Cyanite previously raised €800,000 (about $853,000) in its seed round, according to Crunchbase data.

Artist News

>> Queen sells for more than $1 billion

· On May 29, it was reported that Queen’s songwriting rights and recording rights will be sold for more than $1 billion. The overall acquisition may be completed this summer, and the buyer is likely to be Universal Music Group.

Some sources put the sale price at around $1.1 billion, while others say the final figure will be higher.

Either way, if the sale goes through, it would be the largest single-artist library sale in history, easily surpassing the $500 million-plus Sony Music paid for Bruce Springsteen’s recording and songwriting rights in late 2021.

The sale of Queen’s library is complicated by the fact that Disney Music Group (DMG) owns the rights to the band’s North American recordings. (DMG has a worldwide distribution deal with Universal Music.)

Queen members Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon, plus Freddie Mercury’s estate – each own equal shares in Queen Productions Ltd, which owns the rights to the band’s recordings outside the US and Canada.

The Queen members also own the worldwide rights to the band’s songwriting rights through their copyright company, Queen Music Ltd, which is managed by Sony Music Publishing.

Queen Productions Ltd stated in its annual financial report that its annual revenue for the 2021 fiscal year will be 39.19 million pounds, of which 38.92 million pounds will come from royalties. Over the three years from 2019 to 2021, Queen Productions Ltd recorded an average annual royalty income of £50.71 million.

Queen is currently the 48th most popular artist globally on Spotify, with 47.7 million monthly listeners on the platform.

>> Three members of EXO will terminate their contracts with SM Entertainment

· On June 2, Baekhyun, Kim Min-seok, and Kim Jong-dae, three members of boy group EXO, announced plans to terminate their “unfair long-term contract” with K-pop agency SM Entertainment.

In a statement released by Lin’s law firm, the EXO members said they were forced to sign unequal contracts with SM Entertainment for 20 years and after SM Entertainment repeatedly refused to provide detailed breakdowns of payments to artists, Lost confidence in SM Entertainment.

The trio also said that “legal action was inevitable” following the announcement of the termination of the contract.

At present, SM Entertainment Co., Ltd. has not responded to this matter.

As early as 2009, the three members of TVXQ under SM, Kim Jaejoong, Park Yoochun, and Kim Junsu also asked the Korean court to review their 13-year labor contract with the company, hoping to solve the income distribution problem caused by the long contract period.

After more than three years of legal battles in which courts ruled that the lengthy contract terms unduly violated the applicant’s economic freedom and fundamental rights, the trio won the right to work independently of SM and formed a new group called JYJ.

Then, in 2010, Korea’s Fair Trade Commission instituted new rules capping the number of years an entertainment company can sign a contract with an individual for the first time at seven years.

performance market

>> Lehua 2023 Family Concert Official Announcement

· On May 29th, the Lehua Entertainment Concert officially announced that the 2023 Lehua Family Concert will be held in Macau, China on July 22nd. The full lineup of the concert will be announced on June 1st. Wang Yibo, Meng Meiqi, Wu Xuanyi, Cheng Xiao and other artists will participate.

>> Announcement of the main lineup of Donghai Music and Art Festival

· On May 29th, the main lineup of Donghai Music and Art Festival was announced. 70 groups of musicians and artists from many countries and regions participated, and it was also Cuntie’s first music festival performance this year.

>> Zheng Jun announced that the 2023 “Love” National Tour Concert Beijing Station will be finalized

· On May 29, Zheng Jun announced that the 2023 “Love” national tour concert in Beijing has been finalized. It will be held at the Cadillac Center on July 2, and the pre-sale will start on May 31.

Music Variety

>> Mango TV’s “Endless Sound·Treasure Island Season” officially ended

· On June 3, Mango TV’s music and cultural exchange program “Sounds of Endless Sound·Treasure Island Season” officially ended.

43 groups of singers from both sides of the strait, and more than 100 days of Taiwan music tour, they brought the audience more than 100 brand-new interpretations of Taiwan’s golden songs, enriching the expression of Chinese pop music in the new era, and also set off a new wave of Chinese culture. In the process of sorting out the development of Taiwan’s music, the program uses a “root-seeking” journey of Chinese culture to awaken the common cultural memory of generations on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

>> The fifth issue of “China Hip-Hop Showdown 2023″ ushers in a genre creation competition

· On June 3, the fifth issue of “China Hip-Hop Showdown 2023″ is a 3V3 genre creation competition, and the specially invited member of the competition group is Amber. In the end, the five major alliances, including One Place, Little Running Pig, Talker, Countdown, and Dream Music DMG, advanced, while Yu Yi, Kung Fu Fat, Zhang Zihao, Xie Keyin, and Man Shuke were eliminated.

recommended this week

· On May 31, Ed Sheeran released a new single “A Beautiful Game”, composed by Ed Sheeran/Foy Vance/Max Martin, and released by Warner Music.

· On May 31st, Joyside released a new single “Nibiru”, composed by Liu Hao, with lyrics by Bian Yuan, and released independently.

· On June 2, Luminous Curve released a new album “I wish you a long time”, which contains a total of 8 songs. It is also the band’s third studio album and was released by Modern Sky.

· On June 2, Ideal Bastard released a new single “When it’s sunny and cloudy, I miss you”, which is composed of two masterpieces “I don’t love you because the weather is sunny” and “I just miss you”, re-arranged, recorded and mixed together. Qiu Jianhao/Lu Kepei wrote the lyrics, composed the music, and released the music together.

· On June 2, The Chainsmokers /bludnymph released a new single “Self Destruction Mode”, Alex Pall/Andrew Taggart/Henry Walter/Melissa Storwick/Kya Marie Hansen wrote the lyrics and music, and released it on Sony Music.

· On June 2, Stray Kids released a new album “5-STAR)”, which contains a total of 12 songs. The third album of the group was released by JYP Entertainment.

· On June 2, The Weeknd, Madonna and Playboi Carti jointly released the new single “Popular”, the original soundtrack single of HBO’s large-scale new drama “Idol Vortex”, released by XO/Republic Records.

· On June 2, Cardi B and Latto released a new single “Put It on Da Floor Again”, written and composed by Alyssa Stephens, Kevin, Andre Price, etc., and released by Sony Music.

