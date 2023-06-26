by Oliver on June 26, 2023 in Album

Six years after the Mark Ronson debacle, Villains sound the Queens of the Stone Age with In Times New Roman… again like a rock band that, albeit in a cozy comfort zone, is quite willing to get their hands dirty walking the show again.

The fact that Mark Rantkin has taken over the supervision of the eighth studio album by Josh Homme’s band – Dean Fertita, Troy Van Leeuwen and the not-so-secret heroic rhythm section consisting of Michael Shuman and Jon Theodore – does the sound and the charisma of the Queens Anyway, damn good, brings them closer to their base again: the production conveys a comparatively raw, wonderfully dry and serene attitude, leaves it In Times New Roman…. sounding somber but still suitable for summer, a bit like a filthy dive bar with neon signs on the beach or a stylish bar in the midnight desert.

In general, the album’s approach is quite rooted in the roots and also blatantly self-referential in terms of the compositions.

Just like Paper Machete, hate to say I told you sopractical Little Sister adapted without annoying cowbell, but also underlines Homme’s synthetically modified guitar preferences with the help of a simple hit, right What the Peephole Say Sick, Sick, Sick ins Haunted House shipped and at the end performs the snappy group dance as if they had The Cramps a Backstreet Jackson equivalent devised.

Emotion Sickness solves his of Era Vulgaris inherited, twisted-mechanical messiness with the catchy grip of ….Like Clockwork and then adds a harmonic, polyphonic indulgence, after all the relay Made to Parade (a less essential vagrant in crazy im weirdo flair) Carnavoyeur (which irresistibly smooth and seductively meanders in frivolous melancholy to horny overdrive) and Sicily (which stomps into mysticism with oriental psychedelic) seems like a compact retrospective Lullabies to Paralyze and the elaborate Closer that doesn’t transport any lengths Straight Jacket Fitting subversively changing its display with theatrical nonchalance for over nine minutes, until the band’s trademarks bang into the sunrise on the veranda in an ambient trance.

The amplitudes and facets of In Times New Roman… are kept far more subversive than the puns of some titles: Obscenery is a Designer and rumbles and rumbles with abrasive guitars to moody strings, and lives like long stretches of the record from grandiose groove – you can also listen to the cool hung one Negative Space in its stoic smoothness of gradually applying and releasing the handbrake, and even more so leading nowhere so sexy and monotonously Time & Placewhose captivating effect exemplifies In Times New Roman… stands.

For Homme, more dignified and even a bit conservative means a relaxed uninhibitedness, an equally unspectacular and reliable exhibition of well-known signatures, which somehow between instant fan pleasers and latent growers, straight and tidy, create a constant whole without outstanding individual highlights or real surprises , a whole that is as homogeneous as it is flawless, that doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone and makes up for any underwhelmingness with a refreshingly nostalgic satisfaction and the prospect of having a timelessly good album in front of you, which is solid in the best sense of the word Half-life should be forecast (and therefore the rounding up between the points is now also optimistically granted).

And even if not, would be In Times New Roman… as possibly the best album since Lullabies at least true balm for the souls of all those who follow the Queens Villains secretly or openly copied.

In Times New Roman… von Queens of the Stone Age

