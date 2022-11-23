Famed director Quentin Tarantino has spoken out again about superhero movies, saying the entertainment industry is losing movie stars,Because the superhero characters themselves are more famous than the actors who play them.

Quentin called it the “Marvelization” of filmmaking in an episode of his podcast. “Part of the Marvelization of Hollywood is … there are countless actors who are famous for playing Marvel characters,” Quentin said. “But they’re not movie stars, right? Captain America is a star, or Thor is a star. I’m not the first to say that. It’s the characters in these IPs that become stars themselves.”

Tarantino added,He doesn’t hate Marvel movies, nor does he mean to belittle Marvel movies.The reason he doesn’t like superhero movies is because Hollywood seems to be only interested in superhero movies at the moment, and he says, “there isn’t much room to do anything else.”

“In a way, if these movies came out in my 20s, I’d be very happy and really enjoy them. But you know, I’m approaching 60 … I’m not as excited about them.”

This isn’t the first time Tarantino has voiced his displeasure with the superhero genre. Earlier this month, the director of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction said,He has no interest in making Marvel or DC movies. He also said that today’s filmmakers “can’t wait for the day when superhero movies fall out of favor.”