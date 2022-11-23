Home Entertainment Quentin Quentin: Marvel Movie Actors Are Not Stars, Marvel Characters Are Stars
Entertainment

Quentin Quentin: Marvel Movie Actors Are Not Stars, Marvel Characters Are Stars

by admin
Quentin Quentin: Marvel Movie Actors Are Not Stars, Marvel Characters Are Stars

Famed director Quentin Tarantino has spoken out again about superhero movies, saying the entertainment industry is losing movie stars,Because the superhero characters themselves are more famous than the actors who play them.

Quentin called it the “Marvelization” of filmmaking in an episode of his podcast. “Part of the Marvelization of Hollywood is … there are countless actors who are famous for playing Marvel characters,” Quentin said. “But they’re not movie stars, right? Captain America is a star, or Thor is a star. I’m not the first to say that. It’s the characters in these IPs that become stars themselves.”

Tarantino added,He doesn’t hate Marvel movies, nor does he mean to belittle Marvel movies.The reason he doesn’t like superhero movies is because Hollywood seems to be only interested in superhero movies at the moment, and he says, “there isn’t much room to do anything else.”

“In a way, if these movies came out in my 20s, I’d be very happy and really enjoy them. But you know, I’m approaching 60 … I’m not as excited about them.”

Quentin Quentin: Marvel Movie Actors Are Not Stars Marvel Characters Are Stars

This isn’t the first time Tarantino has voiced his displeasure with the superhero genre. Earlier this month, the director of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction said,He has no interest in making Marvel or DC movies. He also said that today’s filmmakers “can’t wait for the day when superhero movies fall out of favor.”

See also  The new film "Ten Years One Taste Wen Ruyan" Douban ranked fifth at the box office on Valentine's Day with 2.8 points - Movie - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Season 11 of 2012!The ultimate poster of the...

Enter the Nissan Metaverse, and for you the...

Mizuno Sportstyle WAVE RIDER 10 new earth color...

Be the First to Preview the Tom Sachs...

Watches, even the future of the great classics...

“The Wind Blows Pinellia” is finalized to show...

Going back to the basics and looking back,...

Dior strengthens the supply chain with the acquisition...

Niping Mian’s new work “Kana of the Great...

Imported film “Avatar 2” with the largest estimated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy