Home » Quentin Tarantino admits he’s ready to quit filmmaking | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino admits he’s ready to quit filmmaking | Hypebeast

by admin
Quentin Tarantino admits he’s ready to quit filmmaking | Hypebeast

Well-known director Quentin Tarantino recently revealed to “ara” that he is ready to stop making movies. Quentin Tarantino, who has never shy away from talking about retirement plans, has always said to the outside world that “it will stop after ten movies.” He said that the legendary female film critic Pauline Kael not only inspired his 2022 book “Cinema Speculation”, but also influenced “The Movie Critic” to a certain extent, saying: “Yes, she is part of the landscape, the story happens. In a world where Pauline Kael exists and is mentioned, but the main story isn’t about her.”

When asked about the opportunity to end his career, Quentin Tarantino simply replied: “It’s just that I’ve been making movies for 30 years, and I’m ready to quit.” At the same time, he confessed that he wants to write more books: “I want to start “” Cinema Speculation, talking about movies from the 70s, 80s, movies from my teenage years, and also movies outside of America.” “The future of theater is an unknown, and I just hope my book serves as a reminder that going to the movies is What a wonderful thing.” Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  Europe relaunches the car: here is the challenge of Monaco

You may also like

To the rich zucchinis lasagna

Belgrano wants to maintain his streak against Newell`s

The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office requested the preventive detention...

Duggan insulted Kun Agüero for supporting dollarization in...

The Royal Palace with the museum downstairs

Sarmiento will face Lanús for date 13

The movie “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” is...

The trial of the century seen through the...

“Traces of blood and fluids”: how was the...

The Art Exploration of Fujian Peking Opera Company_Guangming.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy