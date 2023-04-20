Quentin Tarantino admits he’s ready to quit filmmaking | Hypebeast

Well-known director Quentin Tarantino recently revealed to “ara” that he is ready to stop making movies. Quentin Tarantino, who has never shy away from talking about retirement plans, has always said to the outside world that “it will stop after ten movies.” He said that the legendary female film critic Pauline Kael not only inspired his 2022 book “Cinema Speculation”, but also influenced “The Movie Critic” to a certain extent, saying: “Yes, she is part of the landscape, the story happens. In a world where Pauline Kael exists and is mentioned, but the main story isn’t about her.”

When asked about the opportunity to end his career, Quentin Tarantino simply replied: “It’s just that I’ve been making movies for 30 years, and I’m ready to quit.” At the same time, he confessed that he wants to write more books: “I want to start “” Cinema Speculation, talking about movies from the 70s, 80s, movies from my teenage years, and also movies outside of America.” “The future of theater is an unknown, and I just hope my book serves as a reminder that going to the movies is What a wonderful thing.” Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.