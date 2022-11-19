Home Entertainment Quentin Tarantino Declares Modern Times One of the Worst Eras in Hollywood History
Quentin Tarantino Declares Modern Times One of the Worst Eras in Hollywood History

Quentin Tarantino Declares Modern Times One of the Worst Eras in Hollywood History

In a recent interview on SiriusXM radio, the famous director Quentin Tarantino shared his views on contemporary cinema. First of all, he evaluated “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” as his best work, “Over the years, people often ask me which movie I like most, and I will say that they are all my children, but I really think ” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was the best.”

In addition, in the Podcast program The Video Archives Podcast, Quentin Tarantino also mentioned the comparison between the 1950s and 1980s and modern movies, “Although the 80s may be the period when I watched the most movies in my life, at least in terms of going to the cinema. , but I think the movies of the 1980s, like the 1950s, are the worst era in Hollywood history, and only modern times can be compared with them, and modern times are also one of the worst eras.” Quentin Tarantino has recently frequently published his own Regarding the film industry, he also pointed out the reasons for his reluctance to direct superhero series movies earlier. What do you think of his views?

