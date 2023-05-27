Home » Quentin Tarantino Reveals “The Movie Critic” Character Prototypes for “The Last Movie”
Quentin Tarantino Reveals “The Movie Critic” Character Prototypes for “The Last Movie”

It has always been declared to the outside world that “only ten movies will be made”. I believe that movie fans all over the world are curious about what the famous director Quentin Tarantino’s last work “The Movie Critic” will look like. As relevant information is gradually exposed, I will tell it myself again True character archetypes.

According to Deadline, not one of the most influential film critics of all time, Pauline Kael, the story seems to revolve around a man in his thirties, Quentin Tarantino revealed: “The plot is based on a real but never famous man, he writes movie reviews for porn magazines.” As for the reason for this idea, you have to go back to Quentin Tarantino’s job as a teenager as a restocker for porn magazine vending machines. “Everything is dirty. , hard to read, but there is a porn magazine with a rather interesting movie page.”

Quentin Tarantino goes on to describe: “He writes about mainstream movies, but he’s only a second-rate, but I think he’s a good critic. He’s very cynical, somewhere between the early Howard Stern and the critic’s version of Travis Bickle (1976) between the main character of the movie “Taxi Driver” in 2010), think of his diary!”

“He was rude, swearing, racist slurs . . . but the crap was funHis writing looks like he was 55, but he was probably in his 30s, maybe even before he passed 40, I’m not sure, as I do more research, so far I know the cause of death was a complication caused by alcohol disease. ”

As for casting, Quentin Tarantino said that the role is positioned at about 35 years old, so the actors he has worked with for a long time, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Samuel L. Jackson, etc., are actually not very suitable. This time, he may try a new cooperation: “I haven’t decided yet, but I have some ideas about candidates. An American actor who is about 35 years old, he will definitely be an emerging actor.” Interested readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news.

