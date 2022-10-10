QuestMobile data shows: iQIYI ranks first in multiple dimensions, with an average daily user usage time exceeding 100 million hours in September

In the just past National Day Golden Week, long video content has become a powerful tool for many people at home, and iQIYI platform has a large number of high-quality drama and variety content, which has become the best choice for users during this holiday. According to QuestMobile data, during the National Day holiday from October 1st to 6th, iQIYI was the only long video platform with an average daily active user scale exceeding 90 million. The continuous dominance of multi-category content led to user activity and user stickiness leading the way. industry. According to the latest data released by iQIYI, during the National Day holiday, the average daily active users on the site increased by 11% compared with the previous week, and the viewing time of users increased by 20% compared with the previous week. Among them, the viewing time of drama channel users increased by 13%, the viewing time of animation channel users increased by nearly 50%, the viewing time of variety channel users increased by 22%, and the viewing time of movie channel users increased by 34%.

It is not difficult to find that iQIYI’s data advantage in the National Day Golden Week is not “one-stop”, but effectively undertook the content dominance of September and even the entire Q3. According to data from QuestMobile in September, iQIYI APP ranks first in the industry in core indicators such as user scale, user activity, and user stickiness, and is far away from its peers. Specifically, in September, the average daily DAU of iQIYI APP reached 81.6535 million, Tencent Video was 78.3566 million, and iQIYI led by 4.21%. In terms of users’ cumulative usage time, iQIYI APP reached 3,410,384,200 hours, 14.1% and 24.6% ahead of Station B’s 2,988,877,900 hours and Tencent Video’s 2,737,065,900 hours respectively. iQIYI was also the only long-form video platform with an average daily user of more than 100 million hours in September.

The performance of many popular content on the third-party list also provides evidence for the overall data advantage of the iQiyi platform. In terms of episodes, “Canglan Jue” ranked first in August with a market share of 13.7% of Yunhe’s feature films. accounted for the top three. On the daily list of the lighthouse’s full-screen feature film broadcast market share, “Punishment” and “Please King” ranked the top two in September. In addition, “Canglan Jue” won 13 Maoyan sun crowns and became the Guduo popularity champion in August; “Please King” won a total of 20 Maoyan sun crowns and was the Guduo popularity champion in September; “Punishment” also won 9 Monthly multiple Guduo daily list champion. In terms of variety shows, “China Rap Showdown” has become the champion of this summer’s summer season with 18.57% of the market share of Kuyun’s full-end broadcast. The second season of “Annual Comedy Contest” has dominated the market share of Maoyan variety shows for 13 days after its launch for two weeks, and has become the most popular variety show in Q3 in 2022.

Throughout Q3 2022, iQIYI continued to output popular works, leading in multiple dimensions. According to the latest “2022Q3 Domestic Drama Market Research Report” released by Yien, although the number of online drama market has decreased compared with the same period last year, iQiyi’s production capacity is still strong. In Q3 2022, iQIYI will launch a total of 30 episodes, including 15 solo episodes, ranking first among major video platforms. In terms of broadcast performance, iQIYI’s dramas ranked first in the average broadcast index. “The Secret of the Orchid”, “Please King” and “Basic Law of Genius” not only swept the entire platform’s drama broadcast index and the TOP3 solo drama broadcast index, but also became a user. The three most popular episodes. In the four major lists of the TOP10 all-platform drama broadcast index, the TOP10 exclusive drama broadcast index, the TOP10 broadcast volume index and the TOP10 user popularity, iQIYI is also far ahead of other video platforms in terms of number of listings.

From Q3 to the National Day Golden Week, iQIYI’s overall dazzling performance proves the correctness of the “cost reduction and efficiency increase” strategy, which not only lays a solid foundation for the creation of popular top models, but also significantly improves the overall content. Performance. It is believed that this effective content methodology explored by iQIYI will continue to bring surprises to the entertainment market.