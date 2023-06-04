Quick barbecue sauce to make right now!

I’m sure you’ll love this homemade version of quick-to-make barbecue sauce. It’s so delicious, you’re likely to want to add it to any food you prepare at home.

But, without a doubt, it is delicious in sandwiches, such as a good homemade hamburger.

homemade barbecue sauce

You certainly already bought a ready-made barbecue sauce, right? Likewise, he must have been to hamburger places that claim to sell handmade barbecue and enjoyed this slightly sweetened sauce with a touch of smoke.

Well, know that making the homemade version is very easy and we are going to give you several tips.

Quick and homemade recipe

I confess that I have already tested countless barbecue recipes and this is possibly one of my favorite versions. Mainly because it is so quick to prepare. That’s because we’re going to use a good ketchup as a base and usually this sauce already brings a lot of flavor.

In addition to these ingredients, we will use a number of flavors to build a good sauce. Even being a large number of items, all are simple and easy to find in any market.

My only thing is about powdered smoke, nowadays this is an ingredient that is easier to find, however, if this is not your case, look for a good smoked paprika that will work just as well.

How to store the homemade barbecue

First of all, it is essential to choose a pot, and I advise you to use a glass one, which has a good seal. That’s because it’s essential that no air gets into your sauce to avoid contamination.

Also, sanitizing your pot well is essential. My suggestions are to boil it in hot water, as well as, if possible, clean it with 70% alcohol.

And last but not least, do not serve it with cutlery that you have used before or that has touched another food. The ideal is to serve with a very clean spoon and separate the portion you are going to consume.

With these precautions, your sauce will last up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Check out how to make quick barbecue sauce

Prep Time:

5 minutes Cook Time:

15 minutes Total Time:

20 minutes Delicious, with a smoky touch and super quick to prepare, this barbecue sauce is easy to make. Ingredients 1 cup ketchup;

2 tablespoons of water;

1 and 1/2 tablespoon of vinegar;

1 tablespoon lemon juice;

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce;

1 teaspoon yellow mustard;

1/4 cup brown sugar;

1 and 1/2 tablespoon smoke powder – see notes;

1 teaspoon of onion powder. Instructions In a pan mix all the ingredients and lead to low fire. Stirring constantly, let the sauce thicken; Transfer to a very clean pot and serve as you wish. Notes If you can’t find powdered smoke, you can use smoked paprika.

