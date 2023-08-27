Quick nutella cake – only 4 ingredients and ready in 1 min

I’m sure this quick nutella cake will make your mouth water. First, because it only takes a few ingredients, you’ll also need less than 2 minutes to prepare the entire recipe and, without a doubt, you’ll love the result.

Fluffy and delicious, this nutella cake is ready super fast.

nutella cake

Undoubtedly, nutella (or hazelnut cream) is one of the most loved sweets in the world. If you’ve made it this far, chances are you’re more of a fan of this cream. Undoubtedly, it combines with different preparations and here, it will serve as a base for our cake.

The hazelnut cream in the industrialized version already contains not only a good amount of sugar, but also fat (not only added, but also from the hazelnut itself) and therefore, we will use very few ingredients in this recipe.

microwave cake

You’ll probably notice right away that we’re going to be using reduced amounts of ingredients. That’s because, the idea was to make a microwave cake in the nutella flavor version.

To make your cake this way, here are some important tips:

Choose a cup or container where the dough occupies no more than half, because it rises well during cooking and can overflow; cooking time may vary according to each appliance. For this reason, my tip is to start with 40 seconds and see if the middle of your dough is already firm; it will melt and spread well.

Check out how to make our quick nutella cake

Prep Time:

1 minute

Cook Time:

1 minute

Total Time:

1 minute

Delicious, easy to make, very fluffy and the best, it’s ready super fast. I’m sure you’ll love this nutella cake.

Ingredients

1 egg; 3 tablespoons of nutella; 1 and 1/2 tablespoons of wheat flour; 1 teaspoon of yeast for cake; Chocolate chips – optional; Nutella for topping – optional.

Instructions

Start by mixing the nutella and the egg and stir until a more uniform cream is formed;Finish the dough by adding the flour and baking powder and mixing just enough to incorporate the ingredients;If you have not prepared the dough in the same container that you will bake it in, transfer the dough to the bowl;If you want, add a few drops of chocolate that will melt in the middle of the dough;Take it to the microwave, at the maximum temperature. The time can vary from 40 seconds to 1 minute and 10 seconds. It will be ready when the center is firmer; As soon as it comes out of the microwave, spread a layer of nutella, if desired.

Notes

Since nutella is already quite sweet, I didn’t feel the need to add sugar. Especially with the addition of chocolate chips and nutella on top. However, if you want, you can add 1/2 tablespoon of sugar. But I really recommend doing without, okay?

More quick recipes for you to try

Don’t miss this recipe! Save to your Pinterest

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

