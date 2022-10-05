According to Deadline, “Dahmer: The Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” quickly became one of the biggest hits ever on Netflix’s streaming platform. The show stars Evan Peters, who played “Quicksilver” on X-Men, who played notorious serial killer Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer. The series reached a staggering 299.84 million hours watched in the first week of Netflix alone.

That made the show the second-highest-grossing first-week English-language TV series on Netflix after Season 4 of Stranger Things. Stranger Things season 4 premiered with 301 million hours watched, and Part 2 premiered at 335 million hours.

The series also surpassed “Bridgeton” season 2, which had 252 million hours of viewership.

Just 12 days later, “Dahmer” was the ninth most-watched series on Netflix with 496.05 million hours watched. At present, it has been called “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things” as the most successful original work in Netflix’s history.

On an average of 8.8 hours per household, Dahmer: Monster was watched by 56 million households in less than two weeks.

The 10-episode series, while Peters plays a serial killer, is primarily told from the perspective of the victim and explores the incompetence and indifference of the police that allowed the demon known as the “Milwaukee Monster” to Go on a relentless killing spree over the years. The series dramatized at least 10 real-life situations where Dahmer was nearly arrested and eventually released.