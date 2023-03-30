On Wednesdays and Sundays there is a lottery Quini 6 in Argentina. Know the results of the draw, what was the millionaire jackpot and everything you need to know about the game that belongs to the Social Assistance Fund of Santa Fe.

Everything published about the Quini 6

Pending the results of this Wednesday, these are the winning numbers of the draw 3,046 of the Sunday March 26, 2023.

QUINI 6: THE RESULTS OF THE DRAW OF MARCH 26

TRADITIONAL QUINN 6

02 – 06 – 09 – 18 – 19 – 38

On this occasion, the well remained vacant with $80 million.

THE SECOND OF QUINI 6

06 – 11 – 16 – 24 – 28 – 37

On this occasion, the well remained vacant with $80 million.

THE REVANCHE OF QUINI 6

03 – 10 – 13 – 17 – 25 – 33

On this occasion, the well remained vacant with $215 million.

ALWAYS COMES OUT OF QUINI 6

00 – 09 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 31

There were 24 winners who will pocket more than $1 million each.

What is QUINI 6?

It is a poked game. This means that the amount offered in prizes (pool) is variable, and corresponds to a percentage of the proceeds. It belongs to the Social Assistance Fund of Santa Fe and has been developed since 1988, being from that moment the favorite game of all Argentines.

How to play QUINI 6?

The bettor randomly chooses 6 numbers out of a total of 46 ranging from ’00’ to ’45 inclusive’ and with them participates in the modalities he chooses. The Agent loads them into his betting capture system, delivering a ticket to the bettor.

The game has 3 betting modes:

TRADITIONAL (First Draw and Second of the Quini)

REMATCH

ALWAYS WORKS

The bet values, subject to updates, vary between 60 and 100 pesos, depending on the modality.

When is the QUINI 6 drawn?

2 weekly draws are held on Wednesdays and Sundays at 9:15 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

