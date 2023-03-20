Home Entertainment Quiniela today LIVE: results of the National and Province this Monday
Quiniela today LIVE: results of the National and Province this Monday

Quiniela today LIVE: results of the National and Province this Monday

The results of the Firstthe second draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this monday march 20 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 9277 y 9621 in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 77 it’s related to the woman leg and the 21 is linked with the women. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 2742 in Santa Fe he 2202 and in Between rivers leads the batch 4722.

In the Preview, the winners of CABA and the province of Buenos Aires were 8149 y 5177.

He third draw of this day is the morning which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 15 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The raffle of the pool

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Lottery of March 20, 2023

National Preview Lottery today March 20

  • To the head: 8149 – The carne
  1. 8149
  2. 3275
  3. 4936
  4. 7722
  5. 6398
  6. 3222
  7. 9751
  8. 0442
  9. 2598
  10. 3692
  11. 1551
  12. 7536
  13. 1331
  14. 9911
  15. 4100
  16. 9597
  17. 0057
  18. 3485
  19. 7660
  20. 7783

First National Lottery today March 20

  • To the head: 9277 – Female leg
  1. ​9277
  2. 5559
  3. 9695
  4. 8560
  5. 5620
  6. 2109
  7. 5250
  8. 4616
  9. 5657
  10. 9860
  11. 9604
  12. 4116
  13. 4191
  14. 1474
  15. 7773
  16. 3800
  17. 4979
  18. 4244
  19. 0089
  20. 4398
National Morning Lottery today March 20

  • It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

National Evening Lottery today March 20

  • It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Province Quiniela of March 20, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today March 20

  • To the head: 5177 – Female leg
  1. 5177
  2. 1121
  3. 6869
  4. 2234
  5. 3140
  6. 3310
  7. 7524
  8. 2144
  9. 4454
  10. 4397
  11. 9905
  12. 8356
  13. 8862
  14. 5054
  15. 4525
  16. 9490
  17. 2395
  18. 3472
  19. 0357
  20. 9386

Quiniela First Province of today March 20

  • To the head: 9621 – The women
  1. 9621
  2. 5757
  3. 1766
  4. 5096
  5. 3643
  6. 5399
  7. 0225
  8. 1783
  9. 4115
  10. 4507
  11. 3314
  12. 7982
  13. 7966
  14. 8494
  15. 2350
  16. 5489
  17. 2945
  18. 9032
  19. 9032
  20. 1335

Quiniela Matutina Province of today March 20

  • It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Lottery Evening Province of today March 20

  • It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Quiniela of March 20 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of March 20

  • Previous Cordoba: 4745 – He vino
  • First Cordoba: 2742 – Las shoes
  • morning Córdoba: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of March 20

  • Previous Entre Rios: 9064 – He crying
  • First between rivers: 4722 – He loco
  • Morning Entre Ríos:will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of March 20

  • Previous Santa Fe: 4784 – The iglesia
  • First Santa Fe: 2202 – He niño
  • Santa Fe Morning: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
  • three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
  • two figures: you win 70 times the amount bet.
  • a number: you win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province.
  • Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
  • Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previa: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.
  • The First: raffled at 12 noon.
  • The morning: is raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • The Evening: is raffled at 18 hours.
  • The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.
