The results of the Firstthe second draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this monday march 20 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 9277 y 9621 in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 77 it’s related to the woman leg and the 21 is linked with the women. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 2742 in Santa Fe he 2202 and in Between rivers leads the batch 4722.

In the Preview, the winners of CABA and the province of Buenos Aires were 8149 y 5177.

He third draw of this day is the morning which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 15 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The raffle of the pool

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Lottery of March 20, 2023

National Preview Lottery today March 20

To the head: 8149 – The carne

​8149 3275 4936 7722 6398 3222 9751 0442 2598 3692 1551 7536 1331 9911 4100 9597 0057 3485 7660 7783

First National Lottery today March 20

To the head: 9277 – Female leg

​9277 5559 9695 8560 5620 2109 5250 4616 5657 9860 9604 4116 4191 1474 7773 3800 4979 4244 0089 4398

National Morning Lottery today March 20

It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

National Evening Lottery today March 20

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Autumn 2023: when does it start in Argentina and what is the equinox?

Results of the Province Quiniela of March 20, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today March 20

To the head: 5177 – Female leg

​5177 1121 6869 2234 3140 3310 7524 2144 4454 4397 9905 8356 8862 5054 4525 9490 2395 3472 0357 9386

Quiniela First Province of today March 20

To the head: 9621 – The women

​9621 5757 1766 5096 3643 5399 0225 1783 4115 4507 3314 7982 7966 8494 2350 5489 2945 9032 9032 1335

Quiniela Matutina Province of today March 20

It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Lottery Evening Province of today March 20

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Holiday in March 2023: when is the next long weekend

Results of the Quiniela of March 20 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of March 20

Previous Cordoba : 4745 – He vino

: – He First Cordoba : 2742 – Las shoes

: – Las morning Córdoba: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of March 20

Previous Entre Rios : 9064 – He crying

: – He First between rivers : 4722 – He loco

: – He Morning Entre Ríos :will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

:will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of March 20

Previous Santa Fe : 4784 – The iglesia

: – The First Santa Fe : 2202 – He niño

: – He Santa Fe Morning : will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Controversy in Mendoza over an “offensive and rude” feminist art exhibition for the church

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

four figures : 3500 times the amount bet is won.

: 3500 times the amount bet is won. three figures : 600 times the amount bet is won.

: 600 times the amount bet is won. two figures : you win 70 times the amount bet.

: you win 70 times the amount bet. a number: you win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province .

and in the Lottery Halls of the . Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previa : is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.

: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours. The First : raffled at 12 noon.

: raffled at 12 noon. The morning : is raffled at 3:00 p.m.

: is raffled at 3:00 p.m. The Evening : is raffled at 18 hours.

: is raffled at 18 hours. The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.

ms