The results of the Firstthe second draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this monday march 20 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 9277 y 9621 in City and Province, respectively.
In it dream dictionaryhe 77 it’s related to the woman leg and the 21 is linked with the women. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 2742 in Santa Fe he 2202 and in Between rivers leads the batch 4722.
In the Preview, the winners of CABA and the province of Buenos Aires were 8149 y 5177.
He third draw of this day is the morning which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 15 hours.
The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?
What is the Quiniela?
The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.
It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.
Results of the National Lottery of March 20, 2023
National Preview Lottery today March 20
- To the head: 8149 – The carne
- 8149
- 3275
- 4936
- 7722
- 6398
- 3222
- 9751
- 0442
- 2598
- 3692
- 1551
- 7536
- 1331
- 9911
- 4100
- 9597
- 0057
- 3485
- 7660
- 7783
First National Lottery today March 20
- To the head: 9277 – Female leg
- 9277
- 5559
- 9695
- 8560
- 5620
- 2109
- 5250
- 4616
- 5657
- 9860
- 9604
- 4116
- 4191
- 1474
- 7773
- 3800
- 4979
- 4244
- 0089
- 4398
National Morning Lottery today March 20
- It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
National Evening Lottery today March 20
- It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.
Autumn 2023: when does it start in Argentina and what is the equinox?
Results of the Province Quiniela of March 20, 2023
Quiniela Previous Province of today March 20
- To the head: 5177 – Female leg
- 5177
- 1121
- 6869
- 2234
- 3140
- 3310
- 7524
- 2144
- 4454
- 4397
- 9905
- 8356
- 8862
- 5054
- 4525
- 9490
- 2395
- 3472
- 0357
- 9386
Quiniela First Province of today March 20
- To the head: 9621 – The women
- 9621
- 5757
- 1766
- 5096
- 3643
- 5399
- 0225
- 1783
- 4115
- 4507
- 3314
- 7982
- 7966
- 8494
- 2350
- 5489
- 2945
- 9032
- 9032
- 1335
Quiniela Matutina Province of today March 20
- It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
Lottery Evening Province of today March 20
- It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.
Holiday in March 2023: when is the next long weekend
Results of the Quiniela of March 20 by province
Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of March 20
- Previous Cordoba: 4745 – He vino
- First Cordoba: 2742 – Las shoes
- morning Córdoba: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
- Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.
Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of March 20
- Previous Entre Rios: 9064 – He crying
- First between rivers: 4722 – He loco
- Morning Entre Ríos:will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
- Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.
Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of March 20
- Previous Santa Fe: 4784 – The iglesia
- First Santa Fe: 2202 – He niño
- Santa Fe Morning: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
- Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.
Controversy in Mendoza over an “offensive and rude” feminist art exhibition for the church
How to play the Quiniela?
He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.
Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:
- four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
- three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
- two figures: you win 70 times the amount bet.
- a number: you win 7 times the amount bet.
How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?
- The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province.
- Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
- Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
What are the draws of the Quiniela
Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.
The different batches are:
- The Previa: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.
- The First: raffled at 12 noon.
- The morning: is raffled at 3:00 p.m.
- The Evening: is raffled at 18 hours.
- The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.
ms
You may also like