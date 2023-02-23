“Stray dog”

Sina Entertainment News February 23, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, the trailer for the R-rated comedy “Stray Dog” was released. Starring & dubbing Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, etc., this is a combination of live action and CGI, telling the story of an abandoned dog (Farry) Er) teamed up with other stray dogs (one of which was voiced by Fox) to take revenge on their former owner (Ford).

Directed by Josh Greenbaum (“Fresh Off the Boat” and “Bub and Starr’s Journey to Vista Del Mar”) and written by Dan Perot (“Jon in America”), it will be released in North America on June 9.

Reggie is an innocent, optimistic and lively border terrier. Despite being abandoned by his owner Doug on the cruel streets of the big city, Reggie still believes that his beloved owner will never intentionally abandon him. But when Reggie meets a Boston terrier who is always swearing and talking, Reggie finally finds out that Doug has been abusing him all this time, and he is a heartless scum . Xiaochong is a stray dog ​​who loves freedom. I believe that only Xunka needs a dog owner.

In order to avenge this wolf-hearted dog owner, Reggie, Xiao Chong and Xiao Chong’s friends – Maggie, the ice-snow-smart Australian Shepherd, and Hunt, the Great Dane suffering from anxiety – formed the Avenging Dog Alliance together, trying to Embark on an epic adventure with a perfect revenge plan to help Reggie find his way home, and ultimately make Doug pay the price: force him to bite off one of his favorite parts of his body.

(Meng Qing)

