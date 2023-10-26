Rabanne H&M: Innovative Fashion Collaboration Combines Futuristic and Modern Urban Styles

Rabanne H&M Collaborate for a Futuristic Fashion Collection

Fashion enthusiasts can rejoice as designer label Rabanne teams up with H&M for an exciting new collaboration. Drawing inspiration from the visionary founder Paco Rabanne and the creative direction of Julien Dossena, this collection combines futuristic ideas with modern urban casual style.

The Rabanne H&M designer co-branded series includes women’s clothing, men’s clothing, and accessories. It will be available in designated H&M stores nationwide, as well as online on HM.COM.CN, H&M Tmall official flagship store, H&M JD.com official flagship store, and H&M official website starting November 9. However, be aware that the collection will be available in limited quantities.

Award-winning filmmaker Xavier Dolan directed a series of commercials showcasing the collection. Teaming up with Julien Dossena, the commercials present magnificent scenes filled with science-fiction elements and an all-night party atmosphere. Supermodels Anok Yai and Noma Han, along with others, brought the collection to life in their vibrant interpretations. The dance troupe, directed by choreographers Carine Charaire and Olivier Casamayou, added to the electrifying atmosphere with their infectious performance.

Xavier Dolan expressed his excitement about the shoot, stating, “I wanted to try everything in this shoot that I had never imagined and done before. I was eager to explore those mysterious and novel shapes, a decoration that is geometric, simple and not simple.” Dolan also aimed to pay tribute to Paco Rabanne’s innovative spirit and artistic vision through the collection.

Julien Dossena, creative director of Rabanne, praised Xavier Dolan’s emotional filmmaking style and incorporated it into the collaboration between Rabanne and H&M. Dossena stated, “I wanted to incorporate film elements into this collaboration between Rabanne and H&M, and use Xavier’s elegant visual aesthetics and music tastefully depict moments of shared joy.”

The Rabanne H&M designer collaboration campaign beautifully combines color, architecture, and dance. The commercials showcase modernist concrete buildings against a red desert landscape, with dancers gracefully moving to accumulate the power of their joint creation. As the models follow the music melody and climb the steep stairs, revelers join the party, wearing stunning clothes that shine under the lights.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of women’s wear design and creative consultant at H&M, spoke highly of Xavier Dolan’s involvement in the campaign. She said, “Exciting collections require captivating interpretations, so we are honored to invite Xavier Dolan to direct this brilliant campaign, and use his unique aesthetic perspective to showcase the unique charm of the Rabanne H&M designer collaboration series.”

The collection itself focuses on fluid silhouettes adorned with exquisite decorative details. Women can expect to find metallic sequined dresses, rhinestone-embellished chiffon maxi dresses, and leopard print knitted dresses, among other eye-catching pieces. The men’s collection includes crisp silver suits, sequined turtleneck tops, and metallic mesh vests. Retro sportswear and T-shirts are also available.

Accessories in this collection embrace a maximalist style with intricate details. Rabanne’s iconic bags are reimagined in a modern style, featuring rhinestone fringes and sequin embellishments. The collection also includes sparkling two-tone metal earrings, necklaces, headpieces, genderless metallic scarves, Western boots, and sequined pool slippers.

Crafted from the finest fabrics, the collection also incorporates sustainable elements. Recycled sequins made from PET plastic bottles and rhinestones made from recycled glass add an environmentally friendly twist. Additionally, the classic metal mesh is made from a mixture of recycled and traditional metal, developed over several months by H&M and Rabanne to honor Paco Rabanne’s passion for innovative materials.

Fashion enthusiasts can anticipate a vibrant, avant-garde experience with the release of the Rabanne H&M designer collaboration series. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to embrace a modern and inclusive style.

